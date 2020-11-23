Two lost Cranbrook kids find their way home thanks to Salvador Ready Mix driver

Pictured is Borden Road West in Cranbrook, located between two graveyards near the public works yard. This is where two lost kids were located by a Salvador Ready Mix driver on Thursday, November 19, 2020. (Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman file)

A driver for Salvador Ready Mix is being praised by his colleagues after saving two young boys from what could have been a disaster last week.

Shannon Lamb, who is an administrator for Salvador, explained that one of the drivers, Alex, was headed to the gravel pits near the cemetery during work on Thursday. On his way in, he noticed two young boys wandering along the dirt road. He called out to them as there were many trucks going in and out of the yard.

“On his way back out of the gravel pit he noticed the boys were still there,” Lamb said. “He thought it was strange and looked around for their mom, or parents, and didn’t see anyone around. One of the boys who was very young, just four years old, was in tears. Alex pulled over and talked to the boys; they said they didn’t know where they were.”

Alex decided to call Lamb. He knew the boys were lost but there was no way he could take them home in the dump truck.

“Alex has little kids too, so he was concerned for the safety of these boys. They are far too young to be on their own. He called me and I came and picked them up. I have kids as well, and car seats in my car,” Lamb explained. “The one boy, he was absolutely distraught, just in tears. They were definitely lost.”

Lamb wondered if she should call the police, but one of the two boys was able to give her directions home.

“The older one gave me directions to the younger one’s house. I guess they were trying to go on an adventure from one house to the other — they were quite a ways from home,” Lamb explained, adding that the parents were in extremely relieved when she got there. “I was in tears, they were in tears. The boys were gone for about 45 minutes.”

Cst. Katie Forgeron of the Cranbrook RCMP says that it was a super ending to the story.

“We were initially called after the kids went missing but they returned home before we got to the residence,” she explained.

Lamb says Salvador driver Alex deserves praise for getting these two boys home; showing that living in a small town means we look out for one another.

“I’m so glad he pulled over to see what was up. He recognized that there was something wrong,” she said. “He made sure they were okay and stayed with them until I got there. I’m glad that it worked out and that everyone was okay. Alex definitely deserves praise. This could have ended so many other ways but he had that intuition.”



corey.bullock@cranbrooktownsman.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.