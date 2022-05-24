Jean Lees, (right) President of the Cranbrook Health Care Auxiliary and Director Dianne Camilli (left) presented Margaret Westrup (centre) with a bouquet of roses and a certificate of appreciation honoring her on the celebration of her 100th birthday.

Jean Lees, (right) President of the Cranbrook Health Care Auxiliary and Director Dianne Camilli (left) presented Margaret Westrup (centre) with a bouquet of roses and a certificate of appreciation honoring her on the celebration of her 100th birthday.

Two Cranbrook centenarians honoured

The Cranbrook Health Care Auxiliary presented Edith Rose and Margaret Westrup with bouquets of roses and certificates of appreciation for their 100th birthdays.

Jean Lees, (right) President of the Cranbrook Health Care Auxiliary and Director Dianne Camilli (left) presented Edith Rose (above, centre) and Margaret Westrup (below, centre) with a bouquet of roses and a certificate of appreciation honoring them on the celebration of their 100th birthdays. Both ladies are long-time residents of Cranbrook and both individuals have been active in and contributed to this community.

Edith was elected and served as President (three terms) of the CHCA and Margaret was elected and served as Treasurer of the CHCA for many years. Both of these ladies were instrumental in the establishment and maintenance of this very successful organization that has contributed $6,766,000. toward the purchase of equipment for the EKRH and the Dr. F. W. Green Memorial Home, over the last 20 years. (Photos courtesy CHCA)

 

Edith Rose and Margaret Westrup

Previous story
Extra, Extra! – Grand Forks theatre group assembles for ‘Newsies’ flash mob

Just Posted

The Grand Forks and District Public Library is receiving COVID-19 relief funding. (Audrey Gunn/Grand Forks Gazette)
B.C. libraries to receive COVID-19 relief funding

West Kootenay municipalities want to run their own internet. File photo
Municipal-run Slocan Valley internet service plan takes step forward

John Korobanik is seen here on May 18 at the Nelson and District Community Complex during the launch of his book Visionary: The Ernie Gare Story. Photo: Tyler Harper
New book profiles Nelson man behind Canada’s first student-athlete scholarship

The cast of the musical production gathering for a flash mob at the farmer’s market Friday morning, giving the community a sneak peak of their show. (Audrey Gunn/Grand Forks Gazette)
Extra, Extra! – Grand Forks theatre group assembles for ‘Newsies’ flash mob