A previous Trash 2 Treasure event. This year’s event is being held Oct. 23. (Hope Standard file photo)

A previous Trash 2 Treasure event. This year’s event is being held Oct. 23. (Hope Standard file photo)

Turn trash to treasure this Saturday across the West Kootenay

Trash 2 Treasure day is Oct. 23

If you believe the adage that one man’s junk is another man’s treasure, then Trash-2-Treasure day is the event for you.

The annual event will take place on Saturday, Oct. 23 throughout the West Kootenay region.

The Regional Districts of Central Kootenay and Kootenay Boundary are promoting the event as a way to reduce waste and help your neighbours.

The annual event is popular throughout the region as it’s not everyday you can get away with snooping through your neighbour’s things.

It’s easy to participate. Simply place items you would like to get rid of by the curb where treasure hunters can access them without disrupting traffic.

Create a sign, or use this printable one to let people know the items are free for the taking.

Remove all remaining items by 4 p.m. in order to keep our streets nice and tidy.

READ MORE: RDCK board debates parental leave for directors


betsy.kline@castlegarnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

kootenayRecycling

Previous story
Pandemic sparked puppy boom in B.C., but no spike in pet returns: BC SPCA

Just Posted

A previous Trash 2 Treasure event. This year’s event is being held Oct. 23. (Hope Standard file photo)
Turn trash to treasure this Saturday across the West Kootenay

Special Olympics coach Erica McCluney poses for a photo outside a May 2019 swim meet in Cranbrook alongside athletes Brogan Beliveau (left) and Connor Charlong. Photo courtesy of Erica McCluney
Athletes, coaches, admin staff wanted across the Boundary, says Special Olympics BC

The Town of Creston will require its employees to be double vaccinated for COVID-19 by Dec. 4. Other local municipalities are still thinking about it. Photo: Greg Nesteroff
West Kootenay municipalities mull mandatory employee vaccinations

File photo
Greenwood fire dept. to host Halloween fundraiser