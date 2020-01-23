Chris Moslin walks along the path with his dogs.

Treading snowy trails across the Boundary

Before the rain came this week, trails in the Boundary were well-travelled

Trails throughout the Boundary continue to be open and maintained through the winter, offering people looking for a walk, ski or hike in nature the chance to enjoy their backyard, year-round.

In Grand Forks, skiers, walkers, and snowshoers slid, tromped and traipsed their way along a section of the Great Trail north of Grand Forks on Sunday for the Grand Forks Community Trails Society’s Family Celebration, which offered exercise, a fire, hot chocolate and marshmallows to participants.

Along the five-kilometre stretch of trail that runs from North Fork Road and London Road towards Goat Mountain, groomer Dan Johnston has been laying a classic-style ski track behind his snowmobile for the last two winters, much to the delight of local skiers who are looking for a chance to get active close to town.

Johnston tows a home-made track sled behind him to leave two perfect ski-width grooves in the snow.

In the West Boundary, Ginette Wheeler has been leading snowshoeing trips at the Kettle River Recreation Area and in Westbridge, with more to come in Beaverdell and at Phoenix. Snowy Tribal Trails 2020 is a free opportunity supported by the Boundary Métis Community Association, the regional district, the Indigenous Sport, Physical Activity & Recreation Council and is open to anyone looking to get outside and learn about the land we live on. People interested in joining Wheeler can call 250-446-2653 or join the Snowy Tribal Trails Facebook group.

Trails are also being groomed at Marshall Lake, while winter snowshoe and hiking trails stretch beyond Midway as well.

Camilla Dupuis got an extra workout in while carrying a passenger during her ski outing.

Volunteer Ed Matthews helps lug firewood.

Dan Johnston, right, swapped his snowmobile and track-setter duties to tend the fire on Sunday.

With a little bit of movement, the weather felt warm on Sunday, with highs pushing above 0 C.

The North Fork ski trail is appropriate for dogs and humans alike.

After pushing off from the trailhead at North Fork Road and London Road, skiers can enjoy several kilometres of groomed trail.

Students show off performing and artistic talents at GFSS

Treading snowy trails across the Boundary

