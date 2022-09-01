They grow big at Christina Lake

Ashton Lus, 9, from Calgary, has a special relationship with Christina Lake, where he has been coming all his life with his family. Ashton especially loves fishing — bass, sunfish, Kokanee and trout. He’s a big catch-and-release guy — he knows you put them back they just get bigger. On August 16, after years of challenging himself to catch the big one, he did just that — a 12-pound rainbow trout. Ashton would like to thank his mom and dad, brothers and sister, and his Nana and Poppa his uncle for the support and the opportunities to stay at the cabin in summers to finish and enjoy beautiful Christina Lake and the Kootenay Boundary. Photo submitted