The Way it Was: 1916 – Hospital gets new X-ray machine

From The Gazette’s weekly series, featuring old news from the Boundary

1906

Reports heard at the annual meeting of Granby Consolidated indicated a substantial increase in the cash assets of the company, and gave a remarkable testimony of the development of mining in the Boundary district.

1911

Nineteen different varieties of potatoes grown in the Grand Forks area were to form part of the provincial exhibit at the American Land and Irrigation Exposition to be held in New York.

1916

The Grand Forks Hospital acquired a powerful new X-ray machine which was expected to be a versatile aid in the practice of medicine and surgery in the district.

1921

The local salubrious climate was aptly illustrated when Talfoud Padgett brought in a crate of strawberries to local stores.

1926

The Grand Forks Public School boys track team received commendation from C.D. Pearson of the B.C. Amateur Athletic Association for the exceptional athletic ability they displayed in competition in the Trail track meet.

1931

George Gibberson, driver for the Union mine, was taken to hospital with a broken collar bone following an accident a mile above Hummingbird, North Fork.

1936

Charles Powell, a resident of Grand Forks and Rossland at the turn of the century, died in Oroville. He was a cousin of Lord Baden-Powell, world scout leader.

1941

Glen Manly was elected president at the regular meeting of the Grand Forks Gyro Club.

1946

Grand Forks residents had a ringside seat at the greatest celestial display of the century when falling meteors flashed across the sky at a peak rate of 21,000 per hour.

1951

Mrs. M. Plant was the Grand Forks delegate to the semi-annual conference of the British Columbia Division of the Canadian Cancer Society held in Vancouver.

1956

Running out of control on Hwy #3, a late model car plunged across a three-way intersection near Maida’s store (Christina Lake), went over 100 feet in the air and landed in Christina Creek. Killed in the accident was John Thomas Chahley, 38, of Grand Forks, while driver K. Bannatyne of Trail was seriously injured. Gerold Bosinski of Christina Lake escaped virtually unharmed.

1961

William Edward Graham, a 50-year resident of Grand Forks and honorary member of the volunteer fire department, passed away at Boundary Hospital at the age of 85.

1966

The post office issued a reminder that Christmas cards cost four cents to mail.

1971

City council has approved the appointment of Walter Slater as Deputy City Clerk.

1976

Seventy-five students from Grand Forks have registered to form an Air Cadet Squadron.

1981

Funeral services were held in Grand Forks, Oct. 9, for long-time resident “Rattlesnake” Bill Puritch, 76, who passed away Oct. 4.

1986

Dixie Dee Powers will appear in Nelson provincial court tomorrow to fix a trial date on charges of fraud and running a pyramid scheme which RCMP estimate netted $3.4 million in the West Kootenays.

1991

Members of the Arrow Lakes Indian Tribe were in Grand Forks last week to reclaim the bones of their ancestors, some of which were uncovered at Christina Lake more than four decades ago.

1996

A proposal to use the slag fund to give property owners a $100 tax break has gone down to a dramatic 3-2 defeat by council.

2001

The Christina Lake-Grand Forks section of the Trans Canada Trail attracts people of all ages from all areas of the province, Alberta, the U.S., and even from Europe, says a recently released Trans Canada Trail User Study prepared for BC Gas by Ispos-Reid. The greatest number of users, usually day-trippers, come from the Lower Mainland.

2006

Boundary Hospital is undergoing a $13 million renovation and expansion. Seniors of Grand Forks will have 10 more residential beds and a 14 per cent increase in total residential care capacity. The architect didn’t want the expansion to be just a box so he re-created the plan for the expansion and made it out to be the facade of a brick Russian communal home to reflect the community’s heritage. The new complex of four connected cottages will contain a total of 80 new and upgraded residential care beds.

The West Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital District (RHD) had committed to funding 40 per cent of the capital cost of the project with the provincial government, through interior health, funding the remaining 60 per cent and the ongoing operational costs.

2011

Grand Forks’ Best Singer was a night to remember, beginning with a catchy medley from Global TV’s Dan Caverly, who introduced host and founder Vern Gorham and the 20 participants. Cecilie Regenberg eventually beat out 19 others to win first place. She will advance to the finals in Trail in June 2012.

2016

The wheels on the bus will be going ‘round for students in School District 51 after the district received a sizable grant allowing them to pursue new “transportation opportunities” for students. The funding, just over $150,000, will be used for district activities involving transportation, including “place-based learning” to fulfill the new curriculum, and opportunities to get schools together in learning and extracurricular activities.

Grand Forks