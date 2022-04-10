The Easter Bunny is coming to town

The Aquatic Centre will be closed on Good Friday, April 15, and Easter Monday, April 18. But mark your calendars for the Happy Hoppy Easter Swim on Thursday, April 14 from 6 – 8 p.m. Pack up your swim gear and join the Easter Bunny at the pool for lots of fun Easter games and activities! Special events at the Aquatic Centre are so much fun!

Not only is there a creative theme, but the huge waterslide comes out, too! Special events are the only time you can slide down the waterslide into our deep pool!

Congratulations to our 2022 Red Cross Water Safety Instructors who have completed the final component of their course over Spring Break: Rayne Colin, Lincoln Faulkner, Renata Jaeger, Michael Konken, Alexandra Larson, and Melanie Webster. These six candidates are now certified to teach Red Cross Swim Lessons!

There are only two more spots left in the 2022 Bronze Cross course that’s scheduled on April 22, 23, 29 and 30. Bronze Cross Candidates will transition from lifesaving to lifeguarding and begin to prepare for responsibilities as Assistant Lifeguards.

For those Bronze Cross Candidates who are ready to take their National Lifeguard Pool course, we will be offering it June 1 – 17. Registration is also open for a Standard First Aid course on May 6 and 7 that candidates will need prior to the lifeguard course. For those who are interested in becoming a National Lifeguard, check out nationallifeguard.ca for more information.

The Grand Forks Jack Goddard Memorial Arena has officially finished the 2021/2022 season. We at Grand Forks & District Rec are very grateful to all of our community members and visitors who made this year an awesome success. We look forward to seeing you back on the ice in September 2022!

The annual Terry Fox Run has become a fall tradition in Canada, with more than 650 communities, big and small, urban and rural, English and French, fundraising for cancer research. Registration opens on April 12th at terryfox.org. Encourage your friends, family and neighbours to hit the pavement on Sunday, September 18th, and #TryLikeTerry! If you’re not a runner, there are many ways to get involved in the Terry Fox Run and sponsoring a team or an individual can be very rewarding. Don’t hesitate to be a part of something truly special.

Boundary Softball is a fun, co-ed softball league that still has room for new players who have played or who have never played before. Players are covered by SPN insurance and must be 16 years or older. If you are interested in playing contact boundarysoftballbc@gmail.com or call 250-584-4409. Games start on April 12th at Dick Bartlett Park. Come on out at 6 pm and cheer on our community ball players!

Be sure to check out our schedule on our website, rdkb.com, or on Facebook, Grand Forks & District Recreation, or on Instagram, grandforksrec. Due to Provincial restrictions, all visitors must provide proof of full vaccination to access the Aquatic Centre and Jack Goddard Memorial Arena.