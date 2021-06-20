IN PHOTOS: Grand Forks Secondary School’s Class of 2021 crosses the stage

(Front to back) Hunter Denamy, Jodryn Weigel, Ella Churchill and Kaya Van Holst round City Hall on their grad float Saturday, June 19. Photo: Laurie Tritschler (Left to right) Audrey Gunn and Luella Faulkner pose for a photo at City Park with Luella’s proud parents Edie and Clint. Photo: Laurie Tritschler (Right to left) Jack Sawyer, Jake McArthur, Sierra Campbell, Jaycee VanLeur and Meagan Gorman celebrate as their grad float turns onto McCallum View Drive Saturday, June 19. Photo: Laurie Tritschler Grand Forks Secondary School’s Class of 2021 throws off their mortarboards at City Park Saturday, June 19. Photo: Laurie Tritschler Brian Foy, Principal at Grand Forks Secondary School, enjoys a moment of levity before presiding over the school’s graduation ceremony Saturday afternoon, June 19. Photo: Laurie Tritschler A mix of GFSS alumni and Grade 11 students sit in the shade ahead of the Class of 2021’s graduation ceremony Saturday, June 19. Photo: Laurie Tritschler The GFSS Howl’s M.L. Flury (right) and Katrina Powell wave from their grad float Saturday, June 19. Pictured in the centre is the Powell family dog, Birdi. Photo: Laurie Tritschler Keira Angus, Grade 7 teacher at Grand Forks’ Hutton Elementary, and her four-year-old son, Bowen Wyllie, smile for the camera shortly before the Class of 2021 walked across the stage at GFSS Saturday afternoon, June 19. Photo: Laurie Tritschler Nine-year-old Willson Thate rides in the front seat of an historic fire engine driven by his dad, Cpt. Tyler Thate of Grand Forks Fire/Rescue. (Willson is wearing Tyler’s old uniform and hat). Photo: Laurie Tritschler Joseph and Nickolie Horkoff pose astride a stuffed panda at the back of their float in the run-up to Saturday’s grad parade (June 19). Photo: Laurie Tritschler The Wilsons (mom, Jaime, son, Elijah and daughter, Caidy) wait for eldest daughter Leandra’s float to roll by Market Avenue Saturday, June 19. Photo: Laurie Tritschler The Class of 2021’s Halayna Taylor (left) and Owyn Alblas pose for a snap at Grand Forks’ City Park Saturday, June 19. Photo: Laurie Tritschler The Class of 2021 poses for one last group photo before ceremonially casting off their mortarboard caps at City Park Saturday, June 21. Photo: Laurie Tritschler BFFs Sierra Campbell (left) and Jack Sawyer pose for a snap at City Park ahead of Grand Forks Secondary School’s grad parade Saturday, June 19. Photo: Laurie Tritschler GFSS grads Aiden Warriner (left), Rebecca Leitch (centre) and Amelia Chornenki looked their finest at City Park Saturday, June 19. Photo: Laurie Tritschler The Class of 2021’s Micaela Lamont poses for a photo with her dad, Scott at Grand Forks’ City Park Saturday, June 19. Photo: Laurie Tritschler (Front Left to right) GFSS grads Joshua Martens, Faith Schiesser and Cassianne Larson pose for a pic with Joshua’s sister Hannah (back, second from the left) after the ceremony on the high school’s front lawn Saturday, June 19. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

Grand Forks families and residents alike took in a spectacular grad parade Saturday, June 19.

The Class of 2021 cast off their mortarboards at City Park at around 2:45 p.m., before rallying to their respective floats. The parade snaked its way around City Hall, turned onto Market Avenue and then continued in a broad northwesterly sweep around the city.

The parade stopped at Grand Forks Secondary School (GFSS) at around 4 p.m., where each grad took their dogwood from a smiling Principal Brian Foy.

The Gazette would like to congratulate the Class of 2021 on their milestone achievements, as well as the faculty and staff at GFSS for making it through what will hopefully go down as the last year of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Best of luck to you all.

Graduation 2021