Ira Relkoff of Castlegar attended and performed several songs.

Talent Night showcases Doukhobor talent

The theme was Moscow Nights

KATHLEEN SAYLORS

Grand Forks Gazette

Alex Atamanenko, Nick Plotnikoff and Derek Kay performed two sets.

