Tai chi classes to be hosted by Christina Lake Community Association

Tai Chi is often described as “meditation in motion,” but it might well be called “medication in motion.” There is growing evidence that this mind-body practice, which originated in China as a martial art, has value in treating or preventing many health problems. And you can get started even if you aren’t in top shape or the best of health.

As you move, you breathe deeply and naturally, focusing your attention – as in some kinds of meditation – on your bodily sensations. Tai Chi differs from other types of exercise in several respects. The movements are usually circular and never forced, the muscles are relaxed rather than tensed, the joints are not fully extended or bent, and connective tissues are not stretched. Tai chi can be easily adapted for anyone, from the most fit to people confined to wheelchairs or recovering from surgery.

The Christina Lake Community Association has generously sponsored a free Tai Chi program at the community hall on Tuesdays evenings from 7 – 8:30, from May 21 to June 25. Classes will move outdoors for the summer months.

Move for Health Day is set aside to encourage our community and communities all across the country to get out and get active on May 10. Use our local trails to hike, bike or walk with your family.

GFREC will be offering a free orientation to the outdoor fitness park outside the aquatic centre on May 5 from 10:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Learn to use the fitness equipment properly to get the full benefit out of your workout.

Summer Red Cross Swim lesson registration will open on May 1. Summer lesson sets will be offered the week of July 8, 22 and Aug. 12.

Christina Lake Recreation will be offering a one week swim lesson set the week of July 29 to Aug. 2. Registration will open on May 1.

For more information on the aquatic centre pool schedule or upcoming summer programs, you can pick up the May flyer or give us a call at 250-442-2202 or the aquatic centre at 250-442-3488.