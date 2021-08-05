Swimming, lessons take off at Greenwood pool

Numbers are considerably up over last year, says pool co-ordinator

Greenwood’s outdoor pool has been a huge hit with kids and families since it re-opened to the public in late June.

Aquatic co-ordinator Andrew Dunham said he’d taken in over 150 registrations for swimming lessons this summer, a significant increase over the past two years. The pool at 213 South Government St has meanwhile seen an average of between 50 and 70 drop-ins per day, with around 10 to 25 people in and around the pool at any one time.

VIDEO: ‘Best of the best’ lifeguards in B.C. battle it out

READ MORE: Future Olympian returns home to Boundary train in childhood pool

Swimming lessons were offered last July and August, but Dunham said classes ran at half capacity due to COVID-19 guidelines. Demand for lessons also slumped amid concerns about the pandemic, he explained.

For more information about swimming lessons and scheduling, call the pool at 250-445-221 or visit the pool’s website at greenwoodpool.ca.

@ltritsch1

laurie.tritschler@grandforksgazette.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.



laurie.tritschler@boundarycreektimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

GreenwoodSwimming