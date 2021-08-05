Pictured are Greenwood Municipal Pool staff (L-R): Owen Drinkwater, Brendan McGonigle, Lucas Drinkwater, Andrew Dunham, Shekinah Landry, Julia Harcus and Shaynah Landry. Photo courtesy of Andrew Dunham

Swimming, lessons take off at Greenwood pool

Numbers are considerably up over last year, says pool co-ordinator

Greenwood’s outdoor pool has been a huge hit with kids and families since it re-opened to the public in late June.

Aquatic co-ordinator Andrew Dunham said he’d taken in over 150 registrations for swimming lessons this summer, a significant increase over the past two years. The pool at 213 South Government St has meanwhile seen an average of between 50 and 70 drop-ins per day, with around 10 to 25 people in and around the pool at any one time.

Swimming lessons were offered last July and August, but Dunham said classes ran at half capacity due to COVID-19 guidelines. Demand for lessons also slumped amid concerns about the pandemic, he explained.

For more information about swimming lessons and scheduling, call the pool at 250-445-221 or visit the pool’s website at greenwoodpool.ca.

 

