Sunshine Valley Women’s Institute honours longstanding members

Grand Forks’ Ella Thate and Eloise Kingswood have been with the institute for 25 years

(L-R) Ella Thate and Eloise Kingswood proudly show off their lifetime memberships to the Sunshine Valley Women’s Institute. Photo courtesy of Connie Bielert

The Sunshine Valley Women’s Institute recently honoured two members with lifetime memberships for their outstanding commitment to the organization. Ella Thate and Eloise Kingswood have both given generously of their time to the Women’s Institute for 25 years. Each has been a member of Sunshine Valley Women’s Institute in Grand Forks as well as belonging to branches elsewhere in B.C.

The Women’s Institute is an organization promoting education and friendship among women. It began in Canada and has grown to be a worldwide organization. Members stay connected through meetings and electronic communications.

Our motto is “For Home and Country” and the Canadian founder believed if you educate a woman, you educate a family. She believed we each can make a difference in our community. Ella and Eloise have embodied this belief and have led by example.

In B.C., Women’s Institutes encouraged the government to paint the centre line on the highways yellow for greater visibility and selected the dogwood to be the provincial flower. In Grand Forks, Sunshine Valley Women’s Institute recently successfully petitioned the city to create a sidewalk along the south side of 72nd Ave to provide safe walking for the neighbourhood residents.

For more information about Women’s Institute, call Ella at 250-584-5565 or Eloise at 250-584-4239.

— Submitted by the Sunshine Valley Women’s Institute

Grand Forks