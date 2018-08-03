Summer fun continues at the library

A column from library director Cari Lynn Gawletz

Submitted to the Grand Forks Gazette

We are having so much fun this summer at the Grand Forks and District Public Library, I can’t believe that the season is already half over.

The Kids’ Summer Reading Club has been reading, playing, and crafting up a storm every week. We had a rocking science show with Andy Kim the Musical Scientist. STEAM Fridays make learning fun every Friday afternoon. The Adult Summer Reading Club is working its way through books about interesting women. We’ve been learning how to code with our Dot and Dash robots. We’ve played a few staff versus. public Scrabble games…. And this is all on top of the regular library activity!

If you haven’t visited the library yet this summer, you just might be missing out. Come see us when you need to cool off and check out all that we’ve been up to this summer!

Upcoming Programs

STEAM Fridays

Fridays, Aug. 3, 10, 17, 24, & 31 from 2 to 3:30 p.m.

Join us every Friday for this all ages drop-in program. STEAM means Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math. We’ll be doing a little bit of each every week including Lego challenges, Brio train building, science experiments and a craft. Fun, fun, fun! *Children under the age of 8 must have an adult or caregiver in the building.

Spanish Conversation Club

Tuesdays from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Join Lupita Laird and practice your Spanish in a conversational setting. All level of speakers are welcome but basic Spanish is required.

¡Será divertido!

‘Cook the Books’ Book Club – Fresh from the Farm

Thursday, Aug. 23 at 6:30 p.m.

Everybody is welcome to attend our Cook the Books Book Club. This month we will be looking at recipes that feature local food. Choose a recipe from our displayed book Fresh from the Farm (we’ll make a photocopy for you) and then bring in your recipe for the club to sample and discuss. We embrace successes and failures!

