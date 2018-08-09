The bread comes out of the oven around noon, and sells out quickly! (Submitted)

Summer bread program now on at museum

The oven is fired up at 7 a.m. every Thursday

The Boundary Museum’s summer bread program has returned!

Every Thursday morning at 7 a.m. the brick oven is fired up and by 10:30 or 11 a.m., ready to bake bread. Bread is out by noon, and sells out quickly at $5 a loaf. Joe Tatangelo makes homemade butter and Irene Perepolkin brings homemade jams and jellies and other tasty treats to bake in the oven.

While waiting for the bread to rise you can roam the grounds or have a tour of the museum and recently-opened red barn, which houses the museum’s carriages and stagecoach.

If you are interested in finding out more about bread day, check out the Boundary Museum’s Instagram or Facebook page.

If you have any questions or you are a group and you want to come to learn about the bread baking process, please call or email us. We hope to see you soon!

