Students show off performing and artistic talents at GFSS

Peri Best leans in to get a close look at an art piece by Grade 12 student Rowyn Moriarty. (Jensen Edwards/Grand Forks Gazette)

Grand Forks Secondary School served as a hub for all things artistic last weekend, when drama students got to take to the stage to perform The Outsiders while just beyond the theatre visual art pieces created by their peers were showcased to the public.

The array of pieces – from etchings to sculptures, sketches, paintings and woodwork – drew keen interest from many attendees, and some students were even able to sell pieces of their creative output. Students from the catering class offered hors d’oeuvres to the patrons.



Students presented work from a variety of styles and methods. (Jensen Edwards/Grand Forks Gazette)

Grade 9 student Iona Carlyle presented an etching of a grizzly bear. To the dismay of some, the piece was not for sale. (Jensen Edwards/Grand Forks Gazette)

Drawings, photography and woodwork all captured visitors’ attention. (Jensen Edwards/Grand Forks Gazette)

The cast of the GFSS production of The Outsiders accepts a standing ovation after a performance on Jan. 17. (Jensen Edwards/Grand Forks Gazette)

Ponyboy Curtis (Anna Ham, lying down) braces for a punch during a rumble between Greasers and Socs. (Jensen Edwards/Grand Forks Gazette)

Sandy (Raine Collin, left) breaks up with boyfriend Soda Pop (Eden Augé, right) after she determines that their social groups wouldn’t allow them to be together. (Jensen Edwards/Grand Forks Gazette)