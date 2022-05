This past weekend on May 21 and May 22, at GFSS, SD51 teamed up with Volatus Aerospace to run a drone camp. Students in Grade 6 and up learned how to fly, take pictures, and code drones through a multitude of activities and challenges. SD51 plans to take this knowledge and build on it by bringing drone camp into the classroom next year and beyond to share with students from across the district. Photos courtesy Peter Scott