Aaron Baker, director at the Boundary Musical and Theatre Society, poses in front of a blooming Magnolia Wednesday, April 28. The theatre company will stage live performances of Steel Magnolias this July, he said. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

Aaron Baker, director at the Boundary Musical and Theatre Society, poses in front of a blooming Magnolia Wednesday, April 28. The theatre company will stage live performances of Steel Magnolias this July, he said. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

Stage theatre coming back to Grand Forks this summer

Producers of Shrek the Musical, Jr. to wow audiences again!

Boundary thespians can look forward to live theatre à-la Creole cuisine this summer.

Stage director Aaron Baker, whose COVID-safe production of Shrek wowed audiences last year, said the Boundary Musical and Theatre Society (BM&TS) will perform Steel Magnolias in July. Ticket holders will be treated to good old-fashioned Southern fare, possibly including grits and shrimp gumbo.

READ MORE: BM&TS show ‘a tale as old as time’

READ MORE: Theatre group grapples with costume theft

The play by Robert Harling explores the travails of six female characters whose lives come together in a Louisiana beauty salon. “It reaches all the emotions,” Baker said, adding that cast members will dawn southern drawls “to the best of their abilities.”

Pandemic restrictions hardly lend themselves to live performances, to say nothing of dinner theatre, but BM&TS has found a way forward. The theatre company chose Steel Magnolias for the play’s simple stagecraft, limited casting and non-musical format. Cast members have been rehearsing via Zoom since B.C. entered its second lockdown last November.

“We’re going to follow all COVID protocols — whatever they look like come July,” he explained.

The play will be staged outdoors over two weekends in July, featuring performances by two casts, each boasting six talented women.

The BM&TS will soon confirm performance dates, ticket sales and menu items.

Baker said the society is meanwhile bringing back its Broadway Junior Players program. Fifteen to 20 children will meet in separate age groups for one week of stage training this summer, he explained. Baker and wife Shannon Wolf will meanwhile host an invitational “Tunes for Tots” program for kids aged two to four.

Parents interested in enrolling their kids in the Broadway Junior Players Program are asked to message Baker through the BM&TS Facebook page.

 

@ltritsch1
laurie.tritschler@grandforksgazette.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.


laurie.tritschler@boundarycreektimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Grand ForksGreenwoodTheatre

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Grand Forks sculptor breathes life into cenotaph

Just Posted

Kelly Fosbery receives her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Coast Capri Hotel on April 28. The pop-up clinic was hosted by the First Nations Health Authority. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
74 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

There are 659 active cases of COVID-19 in the region

Aaron Baker, director at the Boundary Musical and Theatre Society, poses in front of a blooming Magnolia Wednesday, April 28. The theatre company will stage live performances of Steel Magnolias this July, he said. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Stage theatre coming back to Grand Forks this summer

Producers of Shrek the Musical, Jr. to wow audiences again!

Judge Philip Seagram accepted a sentencing recommendation by Crown and defense lawyers Wednesday, April 28. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Grand Forks man gets house arrest after assaulting former partner

The female survivor was badly beaten about her face, the city courthouse heard

Aaron Graham’s body was discovered in 2019. File photo
RCMP still investigating 2019 death of Slocan Valley man

Foul play is suspected in Aaron Graham’s death

Castlegar doctor Megan Taylor contracted COVID-19 in November, now she is urging residents to get vaccinated. This photo was taken before the pandemic. Photo: Submitted
West Kootenay doctor makes plea and answers questions about COVID vaccines

Castlegar’s Dr. Megan Taylor answers questions from patients

Four homes in Johnson Flats were at serious risk of falling into a neighbourhood section of the Kettle River, according to capital project manager Justin Dinsdale. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Grand Forks shields riverside homes against erosion

Crews have built a modified dike along a section of the Kettle River in Johnson Flats

Commissioner Austin Cullen, lawyer Brock Martland, and former cabinet minister and Langley East MLA Rich Coleman, as Coleman testified before the money laundering commission on Wednesday, April 28. (Screengrab)
Coleman deflects questions about money laundering in B.C. casinos at hearing

The longtime former Langley MLA was asked about disbanding a gambling crime police unit

Loren Barr, a stem cell transplant patient in the Comox Valley, is trying to raise awareness what he calls a “second dose situation.” Scott Stanfield photo
Immunocompromised B.C. man slams province over second dose vaccine delays

Stem cell transplant patient says delays are putting vulnerable people at risk

B.C.’s construction industry continues to be the No. 1 employer in B.C.’s goods sector, with more than 219,500 people relying directly on construction for a paycheque. (Black Press Media file photo)
Survey shows B.C. construction industry building career opportunities

Estimated 11,331 construction jobs in B.C. will go unfilled by 2030 due to labour shortages

A vending machine offers hand sanitizer and protective face masks at the Waterfront SkyTrain station in downtown Vancouver. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. COVID-19 patients in hospital up to 515, 5 deaths Wednesday

More virus hotspot vaccine clinics announced for age 30 and up

Mohammad Movassaghi and a copy of his release order as he leaves Vancouver Police Department jail. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. judge says man’s COVID rule-breaking was like dealing fentanyl on the street

Mohammad Movassaghi, who police say ran a condo nightclub, was sentenced today to one day in jail, a $5,000 fine and 18 months’ probation

Esquimalt-Saanich-Sooke NDP MP Randall Garrison (Black Press Media file photo)
B.C. MP says law needed to thwart shadow pandemic of intimate partner violence

Randall Garrison calls for coercive and controlling behaviour to be criminalized

Two women take a break from the line-up at a mobile COVID19 vaccine clinic at Parkway Forest Community Centre in Toronto on Monday, April 19, 2021.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
What can we do after getting a COVID vaccine? Experts say clear guidance is needed

In some households where only one member is vaccinated, confusion has already crept in

(File photo)
B.C. workers now eligible for 3 hours of paid leave to get COVID-19 immunization

The Ministry of Labour says amendments to the Employment Standards Act are now in effect, retroactive to April 19

Most Read