Spotlight Films present Fahrenheit 11/9

The film explores the Trump presidency

Spotlight Films will examine the Trump presidency in the showing of its latest movie, Fahrenheit 11/9.

On Tuesday, Feb. 26 Spotlight Films will be showing Fahrenheit 11/9 – not a mistake, just flipped around.

The brash, in-your-face Michael Moore is, once again, tilting his soporific lance at yet more pain emanating from the empire to the south, a land wanting for some serious introspection.

In this installment of a series which could well be titled “Wake Up and Smell the Decline,” Moore wields his poison dart journalism with a developed finesse. His target: the Trump administration.

In something on the scale of a Homeric poem Moore has woven a collective tale the equivalent of an epic through his socio/politico/corporate dissections. This is yet another in his docucomedy series. It is complete with archival footage of Bush junior, Adolph Hitler, Kim Jong-Un and revealing interviews with and sound bites from the likes of Barbara Bush, Roseanne Barr, Jeb Bush, Kellyanne Conway, Jared Kushner, Bill Maher, Anderson Cooper and the Clintons and a whole raft of others whose opinions and statements contribute to a perception of disintegration in a very powerful and relevant nation.

There is a degree of virtue to be recognized by Moore’s examination of a country that some would believe is verging on the brink of civil war. For the non-American viewer it is a form of dark voyeurism. Holding spin doctors, liars, cheats and megalomaniacs to task is daunting and takes fortitude, dedication and confidence. In that sense I admire Moore and his work.

The title is derived from Nov. 9, 2016, when Trump was projected to become the 45th president – a serendipitous coincidence?

The reviews, especially from critics (Rotten Tomatoes) are mixed but overall ratings are reasonably good.

Fahrenheit 11/9 has been nominated for nine awards, including Best Political Documentary at the Critics’ Choice Documentary Awards; Best Foreign Film at the Nikkan Sports Film Awards; Best Documentary at Stockholm; and four Razzie Awards, three of which are Worst Actor for Trump, and worst supporting actors for each of Kellyanne Conway and Melania Trump.

Fahrenheit 11/9 will be showing at the Gem Theatre at 3:30 p.m. and at 7 p.m.

Thanks to Maureen and Marius Paquet of the Gem Theatre, IMDbt, Rotten Tomatoes and our sponsors and patrons.

Celebrating Family Day in Grand Forks

