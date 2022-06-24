South Okanagan – West Kootenay MP recognized by Canadian Wildlife Federation

Richard Cannings, MP for South Okanagan-West Kootenay, questions the federal government’s disaster-relief efforts in southern B.C. during question period Wednesday, Dec. 1. Photo: Facebook / Richard Cannings

South Okanagan – West Kootenay MP Richard Cannings was recently honoured by the Canadian Wildlife Federation for his environmental efforts in Parliament.

In their recent magazine, the CWF announced their nine Natural Leaders, including Cannings who received the Past Presidents’ Canadian Legislator Award.

For Cannings, the award is a humbling honour, particularly given the other award recipients highlighted by the CWF this year that included conservationists, environment outreach and biology students.

“This award, and all eight other recipients highlight the importance of environmental protection efforts and works like that,” said Cannings. “Hearing from the other recipients about what they are doing is so inspiring, and shows how important it is at the grassroots level.”

The Canadian Legislator Award, as Cannings added, is on the other end of the spectrum but one that is still important to highlight.

“I understand it’s given out to any elected politician who has done good work in Canadian conservation,” said Cannings.

The CWF pointed to his recent submission of a private member’s bill on the creation of a Canadian Environmental Bill of Rights, but Cannings also brought up other efforts that he was worked on.

A previous bill he introduced, which would aim to have Canada focus on greener infrastructure by utilizing building materials have smaller environmental footprints, will be returning from the Senate for debate in Parliament later this year, alongside his Environmental Bill of Rights bill.

Cannings, a biologist before he ran for office, has been a keen supporter of environmental protection and conservation efforts across his riding and across Canada.

