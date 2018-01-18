The “Robertson Rockers,” winners of the Sing Me a Song contest’s Under-18 category in 2015, are shown in a video posted to the program’s Youtube channel.

‘Sing Me a Song’ about B.C. for a chance at $1,000 contest prize

Entries due by March 30 for lieutenant-governor’s British Columbia-themed competition

Have a song about British Columbia you’re itching to write, sing and record, or such a ditty already done?

It’s a candidate for the Sing Me A Song music program, launched for a fifth year Thursday (Jan. 18) by Lt.-Gov. Judith Guichon.

Her program gives musical groups of all ages and genres the opportunity to write and sing an original B.C.-themed song in the lead-up to 2021, the 150th anniversary of the province’s entry into the Confederation.

Entries will be judged by a panel of musicians, and a $1,000 award is given annually in each of three age categories.

The “Sing Me a Song BC” channel on Youtube showcases winners and other entries from previous years.

(STORY CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO)

“The entries we have received for the past four seasons were outstanding and showed that community pride is alive and well in British Columbia,” Guichon said on Thursday.

“We are looking forward to this next phase of the program and showcasing the great musical talent found across the province.”

Entries are due by March 30, via the website ltgov.bc.ca.

“Whether it is a school or community choir or other amateur musical group, all submissions must have a minimum of eight voices and musical accompaniment is welcome,” says a post on the website.

“Each song must be original content, no longer than five minutes in length, and be based on the ‘British Columbia 150’ themes. For younger age groups, adults may assist in the creation of the musical content. Musicality, spirit and originality are highly encouraged.”

CLICK HERE to see a list of the contest winners since 2014.


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook and follow Tom on Twitter

Previous story
VIDEO: Elk parade on Vancouver Island is awesome sight

Just Posted

Heinrich hired as CAO

Heinrich has been acting in the role since March 2017.

Power out, restored in some areas

While power is now on for some of the Boundary, as many as 2,000 may still be in the dark.

New Glade ferry enters testing phase

The Glade II will be able to carry heavier loads and will emit less greenhouse gases.

Kootenay Boundary remains in unusually dangerous avalanche period

Avalanche Canada says it expects snowpack conditions to get better soon

Freezing rain warning in effect for B.C. Southern Interior

Environment Canada issued the freezing rain warning for most of the Southern Interior Tuesday morning

B.C. cougar kitten rescued after mother struck by vehicle

Conservation Officers find home for young kitten found dehydrated and frostbitten near Williams Lake

Opinion: Dare to be smarter

Just say no works for more than just substance abuse

‘Sing Me a Song’ about B.C. for a chance at $1,000 contest prize

Entries due by March 30 for lieutenant-governor’s British Columbia-themed competition

Facing reality of death, B.C. man learns real meaning of life

Even while preparing for the end, something inside Keven Drews won’t let him stop living

Former B.C. fire chief gets seven months for possession of child porn

The 63-year-old pleaded guilty during a brief hearing last year to one count

B.C. VIEWS: Public school ‘crisis’ doesn’t exist

More teachers pour in, union wants results suppressed

Suspected Toronto serial killer targeting gay community arrested

A 66-year-old man is charged with first-degree murder in disappearance of two Toronto men

Carpet bowlers have been excluded from BC 55+ Games and Canada 55+ Games

Gold medal carpet bowling winners not able to defend their titles in 2018

UPDATE: Police release new footage, launch website in hunt for 13-year-old’s killer

IHIT say no one has been arrested or charged in connection with Marrisa Shen’s death

Most Read

  • ‘Sing Me a Song’ about B.C. for a chance at $1,000 contest prize

    Entries due by March 30 for lieutenant-governor’s British Columbia-themed competition

  • VIDEO: Elk parade on Vancouver Island is awesome sight

    They’re out in force for a morning stroll. Check out some of Youbou’s famous elk.