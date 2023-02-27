Senior’s Walking Soccer

Steve Dickson

After the best World Cup final ever, soccer has excited the imagination of young players all over British Columbia. The urge to participate in organized teams and games has never been higher.

But what about those who love the Beautiful Game but can’t participate due to aging bones? Perhaps, Walking Soccer may very well allow you the chance to enjoy a game of “footy” once again.

Walking Soccer was started by a group of seniors in the United Kingdom who missed playing the game along with the social aspect of hanging out with other “footy fans”. As a result, there are now thousands of thriving clubs in the UK for the over 50s. It is now the most played game by seniors in Scotland and England. And riding on its success overseas, Boundary Youth Soccer Association is bringing the sport to Grand Forks this spring.

Walking Soccer is a variant of regular soccer. It is aimed at allowing seniors and others to play the sport even if age, lack of mobility or other physical disadvantages have stopped them from playing the regular game. The non-competitive sport is played at a gentle walking pace on a much smaller field with tiny goals. No running, two – 20-minute halves, no tackling or physical contact, the ball never goes over head height and hard shooting is disallowed. The only requirement is a thick skin to take lots of ribbing from fellow players.

Being involved in Walking Soccer, not only allows for exercise, but it becomes a very welcome social weekly event. In most instances the full-time whistle is the signal to head to the café or bar with new found friends and other soccer fans.

Boundary Youth Soccer Association allows (U7-14) kids from Rock Creek to Christina Lake the opportunity to participate in recreational soccer in a safe, supportive, sporting environment. With such healthy numbers of children playing, the association finds itself short of coaches. It is a myth that only parents and grandparents of participating children can coach. As long as a criminal record check is cleared and you have an understanding of the rules and the game, you can coach. BYSA is hoping that Walking Soccer may encourage some of our seniors and others to not only play Walking Soccer but become coaches or assistant coaches to our youth teams.

Registration is now open for the U7-14 spring season www.boundaryyouthsoccer.com

BYSA is introducing Walking Soccer as a free program and will provide the balls, cones and goals. To sign up, contact mail@boundaryyouthsoccer.com or email Steve Dickson stevedickson61@hotmail.com for more information.