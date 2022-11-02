Selkirk College hosts TEDx online event

More than a dozen speakers are taking part in the online event Nov. 6

Selkirk College sustainability co-ordinator Laura Nessman (right) and Laura Sacks from the West Kootenay Climate Hub are two of the organizers of this year’s TEDxSelkirkCollege Countdown event that is taking place online on Sunday, Nov. 6. The two-hour event will feature a dozen local presenters and is free to everyone in the community. Photo: Submitted

Submitted by Selkirk College

Joining the worldwide effort to champion and accelerate solutions to the climate crisis, Selkirk College and the West Kootenay Climate Hub will explore inspiring local initiatives in an online TEDx Countdown event.

On Nov. 6 between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m., the TEDxSelkirkCollege Climate Countdown will feature more than a dozen speakers who are working on a broad range of initiatives from an accessible active transportation corridor to paying closer attention to butterflies as pollinators. This free and informative event is open to everyone in the community.

“There is so much terrific work being done in our region when it comes to taking on the climate crisis,” says Laura Nessman, sustainability co-ordinator at Selkirk College. “This is a great opportunity for us to add interesting local flavour to a global event. It’s not only a chance to learn a little more about a very challenging issue facing the entire planet, but it’s an event that provides hope because there are lots of people doing lots of hard work.”

Since launching in 2020, the now annual TEDx Countdown has resulted in variety of important outcomes including global livestreams, more than 100 TED Talks and 1,021 locally hosted events. Selkirk College has facilitated the local Countdown event since the start and this will be third annual virtual day of information.

The two-hour TEDxSelkirkCollege Climate Countdown will feature short TED-style talks ranging from grassroot initiatives to industry-focused projects including:

• Solita Work sharing the vision and work being done by the West Kootenay Cycling Coalition that is eyeing a fully accessible active transportation corridor between Nelson and Castlegar.

• Kaitlyn Taburiaux, a graduate of Selkirk College’s Rural Pre-Medicine Program who will highlight her recent research on youth climate anxiety.

• Sarah West and Malin Christensson, two experienced practitioners, will offer practical ideas on how we can address our own climate anxieties.

• Jacomien van Tonder will discuss initiatives that Metal Tech Alley is leading with industry to build a circular economy in the Kootenays.

• Bruno-Charles Busseau, a researcher with Selkirk Innovates, will present about the role of laser imaging to help reduce wildfire risk.

• Joelle Burnie will provide an update on the work being done by the Friends of Kootenay Lake Stewardship Society.

• Olga and Elizabeth Hallborg will share the successes of the Castlegar Butterflyway, an initiative that is dedicated to supporting pollinators in the region.

• Melissa Lavery, who heads the Youth Climate Corp in the West Kootenay, will be joined by Alex Leffalaar, a past participant who currently is working with Regional District of Central Kootenay on its climate plan.

The event will also feature musical performances by ultra-talented Sapphire Guthrie who is a second-year student in the Selkirk College’s Contemporary Music and Technology Program.

“Through events like this, together we can build a future that is safer, cleaner and fairer for everyone by cutting greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2030,” says Laura Sacks of the West Kootenay Climate Hub.

The Sunday, Nov. 6 online event is free, but pre-registration is required. You can find more information and links to registration at www.selkirk.ca/tedxselkirkcollege.