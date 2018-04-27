Scout program coming to the Boundary

Dean Christiansen spoke to parents about collecting badges and other activities Scouts can participate in through Scouts Canada. (Kathleen Saylors/Grand Forks Gazette)

After many parent inquiries and lots of interest, it looks like Scouts Canada is coming back to the Boundary.

At an information session last week, several Scouts Canada leaders from the Kootenay-Boundary area came out to answer questions about the program and volunteering for prospective Scouts and their parents.

They went through the program ages, what kinds of activities Scouts participate in, and how parents can get involved. Kids asked questions about badges, camping trips, and popular Scouting programs like the annual Cub Car races.

Dean Christiansen, area commissioner for the West Kootenay Boundary (and Scout leader in Castlegar), said he’s been putting out the idea of getting a Scout group started in the Boundary for a few years. This time, some significant interest led to the information sessions.

They were well-attended, he said, and many parents indicated interest in being leaders.

Scouts Canada is open to both boys and girls between the ages of 5 and 26. Groups are divided by age and work on an age-appropriate skills-based program, often focusing on the outdoors.

Christiansen said they need some parent volunteers to get started, and how many volunteers are available will determine the number of groups and the start date for the program.

Anyone interested in learning more about Scouting in the Boundary can contact Rachel Sterlind at sterlind@live.ca, or find out more about Scouts Canada at scouts.ca.