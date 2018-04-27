Dean Christiansen spoke to parents about collecting badges and other activities Scouts can participate in through Scouts Canada. (Kathleen Saylors/Grand Forks Gazette)

Scout program coming to the Boundary

The program is hoping to re-establish this year.

After many parent inquiries and lots of interest, it looks like Scouts Canada is coming back to the Boundary.

At an information session last week, several Scouts Canada leaders from the Kootenay-Boundary area came out to answer questions about the program and volunteering for prospective Scouts and their parents.

They went through the program ages, what kinds of activities Scouts participate in, and how parents can get involved. Kids asked questions about badges, camping trips, and popular Scouting programs like the annual Cub Car races.

Dean Christiansen, area commissioner for the West Kootenay Boundary (and Scout leader in Castlegar), said he’s been putting out the idea of getting a Scout group started in the Boundary for a few years. This time, some significant interest led to the information sessions.

They were well-attended, he said, and many parents indicated interest in being leaders.

Scouts Canada is open to both boys and girls between the ages of 5 and 26. Groups are divided by age and work on an age-appropriate skills-based program, often focusing on the outdoors.

Christiansen said they need some parent volunteers to get started, and how many volunteers are available will determine the number of groups and the start date for the program.

Anyone interested in learning more about Scouting in the Boundary can contact Rachel Sterlind at sterlind@live.ca, or find out more about Scouts Canada at scouts.ca.

Previous story
Rara Avis hosts annual Rare Bird Review

Just Posted

Rara Avis hosts annual Rare Bird Review

This year’s theme was “retro dance party.”

City council debates gun range location

The Grand Forks Wildlife Association needs a licence of occupation.

PLACE NAMES: Jewel Lake, Jacksonville, Jerram’s

Arthur Pelly envisioned a town at what was first called Long Lake, but it was a long shot

B.C. hires 20 more conservation officers

The province announces 12 new locations for conservation officer services this year

Grand Forks remembers the Humboldt Broncos

The community gathered at a vigil on April 12.

Louis Arthur Charles: Britain’s new prince

The son of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge has been named

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

UPDATED: Man who died after possible attack near Vancouver casino is identified

Christopher Thomas Schiller, 37, was rushed to hospital from the Parq casino but died in surgery

Marijuana impairment testing remains hazy: B.C.

Provinces, including B.C., are working through the kinks around marijuana legalization

Selected oilsands projects may avoid new environmental assessment rules

In situ production is one of the two ways of extracting bitumen from the oilsands in Alberta

U.S., Japanese-based firms named as prime contractor for B.C. LNG plant

In March, B.C.’s government offered new conditions, tax incentives for liquefied natural gas projects

Trump threatens countries who don’t back US World Cup bid

The B.C. NDP said they wouldn’t support the bid earlier this year

B.C. millennials more likely to donate time than cash: poll

They are also more likely to volunteer so they can meet new people, rather than just help the cause

Elephant seal claims B.C. beach for its annual moulting

This seal will be confined to land, sleeping, shedding its fur and losing 25 per cent of its body weight

Most Read