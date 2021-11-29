Santa, Mrs. Claus to appear at Grand Forks Christmas parade

This year’s theme will celebrate the joy of staying at home for the holidays

Santa and Mrs. Claus waive to children and their parents along last year’s Santa Safe Ride parade. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

Santa and Mrs. Claus are due to return to Grand Forks starting Friday, Dec. 3.

Bells will be ringing as the Christmas couple leads this year’s “There’s no place like home!” parade, to follow last year’s route. Beverly Osachoff of the Grand Forks Parade Committee said Friday’s festivities would once again bring holiday joy to families, avoiding large crowds while avoiding nighttime traffic.

Noting the travel disruptions wrought by this month’s “atmospheric rivers” over the Lower Mainland and large swathes of Southeastern B.C., Oscachoff said, “Grand Forks looks like it’s the place to be this holiday season, so it’ll be nice for people to stay at home, where they won’t have to fight with traffic or icy roads.”

This year’s parade will follow the same route as last year’s Santa and Canda Day parades. Map courtesy of Beverly Osachoff

Saint Nick and Mrs. C will be pulled by the Warriner Express, whose automotive sleigh will light the way for a host of brightly decorated floats, many of which Osachoff said are joining the parade for the first time.

The parade starts at 7 p.m. and is expected to wind its way back to Dick Bartlett park around an hour and half later.

Parade floats are asked to arrive at the usual muster point by 6:30 p.m. at the latest, Oscahoff said.

Santa will be available for family photos at Gyro Park Dec. 8-10 from 5:30 to 8 p.m and at the Frisbee Golf Course Dec. 11-12 from noon to 4 p.m.

