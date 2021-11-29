Little girls and boys are invited to meet Santa when he pulls into Midway Saturday, Dec. 4. Poster courtesy of John Hibberson

Santa coming to Midway museum

Midway Community Association to offer hot chocolate

Santa Claus is due to make an appearance in Midway Saturday, Dec. 4, according to John Hibberson of the Midway Community Association (MCA).

All little girls and boys are invited to meet the big man from 3:30 to 5 p.m. at the Kettle River Museum at 907 Highway 3. Santa will be at the museum’s gazebo, where he will be joined by Midway Fire and Rescue and village counsellors and staff.

The MCA has promised there will be plenty of yummy hot chocolate to warm kids’ tummies, but everyone is asked to dress warmly for the outdoor event.

Santa and the MCA are reminding villagers that COVID-19 safety protocols will be in effect, including social distancing.

