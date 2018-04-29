Rural advocate speaks in Nelson, Grand Forks

Looks at fresh ways to stimulate economics renewal

Internationally acclaimed rural development advocate, Australia’s Peter Kenyon, is coming to B.C.

Kenyon’s inspirational message of development rooted in things that make rural communities unique is perfectly timed for the provinces’ “small towns and rural regions strive to reinvent their economies and reinvigorate their communities,” said a release from tour sponsor, the BC Rural Centre.

Kenyon will lead a series of workshops in seven B.C. towns including Nelson and Grand Forks, beginning May 30.

Kenyon is Director of the Bank of I.D.E.A.S. (Initiatives for the Development of Enterprising Action and Strategies), based in Kalamunda, Western Australia. “

Over the last three decades he has worked with rural communities around the world, seeking to facilitate fresh and creative ways that stimulate community and economic renewal,” stated the BC Rural Centre.

“The workshops are designed for community enthusiasts, community builders, and civic leaders who want to discover more about asset based community driven (ABCD) philosophies and methodologies, and how these can be applied to their community, town or city.”

The sessions in the West Kootenay region will be: Nelson, Thursday June 7th, 9 AM – 4 PM, Hume Hotel

Grand Forks, Friday June 8th, 9 AM – 4 PM, (location to be determined)

For further information contact: Randy Morse, Communications Director (250) 353-3016 randy@bcruralcentre.org