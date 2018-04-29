Rural advocate speaks in Nelson, Grand Forks

Looks at fresh ways to stimulate economics renewal

Internationally acclaimed rural development advocate, Australia’s Peter Kenyon, is coming to B.C.

Kenyon’s inspirational message of development rooted in things that make rural communities unique is perfectly timed for the provinces’ “small towns and rural regions strive to reinvent their economies and reinvigorate their communities,” said a release from tour sponsor, the BC Rural Centre.

Kenyon will lead a series of workshops in seven B.C. towns including Nelson and Grand Forks, beginning May 30.

Kenyon is Director of the Bank of I.D.E.A.S. (Initiatives for the Development of Enterprising Action and Strategies), based in Kalamunda, Western Australia. “

Over the last three decades he has worked with rural communities around the world, seeking to facilitate fresh and creative ways that stimulate community and economic renewal,” stated the BC Rural Centre.

“The workshops are designed for community enthusiasts, community builders, and civic leaders who want to discover more about asset based community driven (ABCD) philosophies and methodologies, and how these can be applied to their community, town or city.”

The sessions in the West Kootenay region will be: Nelson, Thursday June 7th, 9 AM – 4 PM, Hume Hotel

Grand Forks, Friday June 8th, 9 AM – 4 PM, (location to be determined)

For further information contact: Randy Morse, Communications Director (250) 353-3016 randy@bcruralcentre.org

Previous story
Excellence in the classroom for Selkirk College arts and science students

Just Posted

Extra large snowpack in the Kootenay region

Let’s hope it melts gradually

Rara Avis hosts annual Rare Bird Review

This year’s theme was “retro dance party.”

City council debates gun range location

The Grand Forks Wildlife Association needs a licence of occupation.

PLACE NAMES: Jewel Lake, Jacksonville, Jerram’s

Arthur Pelly envisioned a town at what was first called Long Lake, but it was a long shot

Selkirk College distinguished educator changed lives through upgrading

Wendy Tagami honoured at 2018 ceremony

VIDEO: B.C. Interior battles flooding as washouts close highways

Merritt, Cache Creek put on flood watch as hot temperatures melt mid-level snow packs

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

B.C.’s dispute over bitumen control likely to end up in Supreme Court: lawyers

Non-essential work on Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain pipeline has been halted

Justin Trudeau, other politicians to attend vigil for victims of Toronto van attack

The attack claimed 10 lives

B.C. VIEWS: How to salvage a pipeline project

Indigenous partnerships may be an antidote to ‘red washing’

U.S. snowboarder Brock Crouch survives being buried by avalanche near Whistler

Eighteen-year-old Brock Crouch was under the snow for five minutes

Minnesota Wild interim GM a Comox Valley product

Brent Flahr, of Courtenay, steps in after team cuts ties with Chuck Fletcher

Man charged after knife slashing spree in Downtown Eastside

Police said four people were injured after allegedly unprovoked attacks

Gun that killed healer matches one bought by B.C. man killed in Peru

Sebastian Woodroffe, 41, purchased the gun on April 3, authorities confirm

Most Read

  • Rural advocate speaks in Nelson, Grand Forks

    Looks at fresh ways to stimulate economics renewal