REVIEW: Grand Forks theatre production of “Newsies” showcases talented youth

The musical production by GFSS and BMTS featured theatrical talents of local youth

Grand Forks Secondary School (GFSS) and the Boundary Musical and Theatre Society (BMTS) produced Newsies Junior: The Musical from June 9-12.

Newsies is a musical taking place in 1899 in New York city, following the lives of a group of kids struggling to make ends meet as underpaid newspaper delivery workers, or “newsies.” Although the play is a work of historical fiction, it touches on relevant social issues such as the struggles of the working class and the difficulties that aspiring female journalists face.

The production featured two casts: Yellow Cast and Red Cast, comprised of kids of all ages. Two casts allowed more performers to have lead roles.

Yellow Cast’s June 10 performance was particularly strong.

The lead actors and actresses all had an impressive stage presence and strong singing skills. Each performer portrayed their characters very well, taking on their mannerisms and behaviours.

As a whole, the group made excellent use of stage space. Performers kicked off the show by running down the aisles, which allowed the audience to feel as though they were part of the production.

It was clear that directors Scott de Wynter-Wilkie and Aaron Baker made sure everyone involved in the production had a role to play.

The lighting and audio were high quality – a testament to the talented crew.

Two highlights of the production was the set and costumes. The set included a creative backdrop, paintings, and scaffolding. Each costume was accurate, and fit the theme of the production. The consistent costumes were an example of the high quality of the production.

Perhaps the strongest aspect of the production were the musical numbers. Whether it be solos or group performances, each singer was passionate and expressive.

Overall, the GFSS and BMTS production of Newsies was an excellent collaboration, and kept the audience enthralled throughout the performance.

