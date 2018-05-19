Redfish Elementary ready to celebrate outdoor classroom

Timber structure officially introduced on June 8

Redfish Elementary School Principal Janene Stein said the outdoor classrroom “is for everyone in the entire community to enjoy and make use of.” Photo submitted

It takes a village to create an outdoor classroom, and for the students and staff at Redfish Elementary School, they are ready to get outside and throw a party for their village!

June 8th will mark the official opening of the Redfish Elementary Outdoor Classroom. A project that began as an idea when Principal Janene Stein first asked her neighbour and timber framer, Joern Wingender, how much it would cost to put a roof over an old existing concrete pad in the forest opposite the school grounds.

The project idea quickly grew into a community plan that would involve everyone from the students themselves, to the parents, local businesses and volunteers, regional funding organizations, provincial non- profit conservancy agencies and Government Ministry management branches.

Four years and $40K of funds raised later, an exceptionally unique timber structure, equipped with skylights for natural lighting and generous overhang to maximize coverage, is about to become a community-centred learning environment for generations to come. At 1 p.m. on June 8, a ribbon-cutting ceremony will commemorate the incredible efforts of all the contributors involved.

The structure’s design evolved out of a process similar to Janene’s intuition to go out into the woods and see what is already there. The concrete pad was the sole remnant of an old interpretive centre building that once existed alongside Redfish Creek spawning channel. The original structure had been torn down before the school was built in the early 1980s and since it was not on official school district property, negotiations were required with the land conservancy and the Ministry of Forests, Lands and Natural Resource Operations.

Once the land was approved for use, Joern, a timber framer by trade and President of the Harrop Community Forest, instilled his sustainable philosophies and architectural vision for the structure and integrated naturally curved wood into the design. “Curved trees are normally burned in the bush, as they are not valued by the forest industry.” explains Joern, “But I think this is an important message for our children, we need to start to connect our consumption of wood with what the forest offers, rather than simply treating the forest as a resource to exploit.”

Environmental stewardship and sustainability are themes that the students at Redfish Elementary will regularly learn about in their new outdoor setting with its proximity to the forest trails and spawning channel. However, through the actualization of this unique project, they will also see the value that comes with collaboration.

“It isn’t just a school structure, it is for everyone in the entire community to enjoy and make use of.” says Principal Stein. Noting that a large amount of the funds raised came from the Columbia Basin Trust and the Regional District of Central Kootenay in the form of community development grants. “And we couldn’t have done it without our amazing parent volunteers that fundraised and found additional sponsors.”

For more information, please contact:

Dr. Christine Perkins, Superintendent/Chief Executive Officer

christine.perkins@sd8.bc.ca

￼￼

 

Previous story
Young mother’s death devastates Vancouver Island family

Just Posted

Riverside warnings issues for Grand Forks properties

The RDKB has not issued orders to leave, but owners should be aware.

‘Catastrophic’ flooding will echo for years

Last week’s flooding broke records – and there is more on the way

Man arrested after theft, knife-point robbery

The RCMP have a man in custody

Missing Chilliwack man may be travelling to Grand Forks on motorcycle

Wilfred James Kilgren, 69, was last heard from by a friend on April 11

UPDATED: Canadian military deploys to help flood-ravaged Grand Forks

Thousands of people remain on evacuation order in the Kootenay-Boundary region

After 10 years of fighting drunk drivers, Alexa’s Team asks: What about pot?

As marijuana legalization looms, police are worried that impaired driving fatalities could spike

Young mother’s death devastates Vancouver Island family

Father and three young children can’t access GoFundMe account established in mother’s name

Craft cannabis growers in B.C. sound alarm over survival of the sector

Open letter sent to federal Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould and her B.C. counterpart David Eby

Trans Mountain pipeline won’t cause tension with Notley at meeting: Horgan

Notley said Thursday that Alberta is confident it has the authority to control the export of its oil

Video: Bring your own cup and fill’er up at 7-Eleven today

It’s Bring Your Own Cup Day at 7-Eleven Friday and Saturday

No health, environmental risk due to ‘black rain’ made of dust: Teck

Dust triggered from blast at Teck’s Elkview Operations resulted in what some reported as ‘black rain’

Fans head to Windsor; Charles to walk Markle down the aisle

Markle asked the heir to the British throne to offer a supporting elbow in St. George’s Chapel

Plane with 104 on board crashes on takeoff in Cuba

Boeing 737 operated by state airline Cubana crashed on takeoff from Jose Marti International Airport

Homeowners hire lawyer to fight speculation tax

B.C. government notified of pending class action lawsuit

Most Read