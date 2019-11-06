Rec Report: Border Bruins toonie public skate, pool passes and health clinics

Admission to the Nov. 11 skate costs a toonie and donations for the food bank are encouraged

Lilly Bryant

Grand Forks Recreation

The Grand Forks Aquatic Centre and Recreation office will be closed for Remembrance Day on Monday, Nov. 11.

Meanwhile, The Jack Goddard Memorial Arena will still be open for a Special Skate with the Border Bruins on Monday afternoon from 3 to 5 p.m. Admission is just a toonie and we ask that you bring a non-perishable food item for our local food bank.

This year GFREC will be celebrating National Children’s Day with another special community skate on Friday, Nov. 22, from 1:45 to 3:30 p.m. There will be free skating and skate rentals, as well as glow sticks to make for a fun atmosphere.

The goal of National Children’s day is to improve child welfare worldwide, promote and celebrate children’s rights and promote togetherness and awareness amongst all children.

Free hot chocolate will be provide by the Grand Forks Arena Concession and free, healthy snacks donated by Buy-Low Foods will be available too. Mark your calendar and come out with your friends for some fun at the Jack.

Flipping from children to aging adults, it is important to be aware of our bodies and how we’re feeling each day. Wayne Hajdasz, from BC Emergency Health Services will be offering blood pressure clinics at the pool lobby on Nov. 12 and Nov. 15 from 9 to 10:30 a.m. He will be available to help you with other health questions you may have.

Finally, here’s a last remind to stock up on pool passes at the Grand Forks Aquatic Centre and save before the fees increase for 2020. Our pass sale is in affect from Nov. 1 to Dec 31.

For more information on the Grand Forks Aquatic Centre public swim schedule, please give GFREC a call at 250-442-2202 or come by and pick up a November Recreation Brochure for complete details.

