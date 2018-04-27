Rara Avis hosts annual Rare Bird Review

This year’s theme was “retro dance party.”

The fourth annual Rare Bird Review, hosted by the Rara Avis Dancers, was a hit on Saturday night. The retro dance party theme brought the audience out in their costumes and to cheer for Rara Avis and guests on stage.

Check out our photos here:

Rare Bird Review 2018

