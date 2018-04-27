Rara Avis hosts annual Rare Bird Review

The fourth annual Rare Bird Review, hosted by the Rara Avis Dancers, was a hit on Saturday night. The retro dance party theme brought the audience out in their costumes and to cheer for Rara Avis and guests on stage.
Check out our photos here:
This year’s theme was “retro dance party.”
The fourth annual Rare Bird Review, hosted by the Rara Avis Dancers, was a hit on Saturday night. The retro dance party theme brought the audience out in their costumes and to cheer for Rara Avis and guests on stage.
Check out our photos here:
The Grand Forks Wildlife Association needs a licence of occupation.
Arthur Pelly envisioned a town at what was first called Long Lake, but it was a long shot
The province announces 12 new locations for conservation officer services this year
The son of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge has been named
Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.
Christopher Thomas Schiller, 37, was rushed to hospital from the Parq casino but died in surgery
Provinces, including B.C., are working through the kinks around marijuana legalization
In situ production is one of the two ways of extracting bitumen from the oilsands in Alberta
In March, B.C.’s government offered new conditions, tax incentives for liquefied natural gas projects
The B.C. NDP said they wouldn’t support the bid earlier this year
They are also more likely to volunteer so they can meet new people, rather than just help the cause
This seal will be confined to land, sleeping, shedding its fur and losing 25 per cent of its body weight
This year’s theme was “retro dance party.”
The program is hoping to re-establish this year.
The presentation was done by Rosemary Phillips.
The Spring Fling event will be hosted by the Grand Forks Pipes and Drums.
Mountain Blues released on May 24