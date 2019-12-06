Rapping mom busts rhymes for Castlegar rec centre kid’s drop-in

Funny video with important message about importance of service

WIth words, music and rhyme, Rachelle Hart is promoting the Castlegar Community Complex’s child-minding program. Video screenshot.

A Robson mom is using her rhyming skills to support a local child care service.

Rachelle Hart has produced a video showing off her formidable talents as a rapper to give a boost to the child-minding program at the Castlegar Community Complex.

“I just moved to Robson from Nelson, and had to figure out child care here, because there’s not much available,” she said. Between the cost and schedules, she had a hard time getting the right arrangement that suited her.

Then she came across the Castlegar Community Complex’s child-minding program. The service started in the fall, providing $5 per hour care for parents needing a break to use the complex’s facilities. While the project was started as a response to community requests, only a handful of parents have regularly taken up the service.

“It’s a pilot project,” says Hart. “And it’s not taking off that well.”

So Hart volunteered to make a rap video — something she’s done with her own hair-care business — to help get the word out.

“For any business owner, or programs like the child-minding service, people think you can put up a few posts on Facebook and the word’s going to get out,” she says.

“But it takes a lot more than that. These days you can’t just open a storefront, you have to look for a way to stand out. If you don’t do that, it’s not going to work.”

SEE: Child minding offered at Castlegar Community Complex

So Hart hopes her video — which has had 3,400 views since it was posted Nov. 21 — will spread awareness of the child minding service, and hopefully increase the numbers enough to keep it operating past the end of the Dec. 20 pilot.

Hart’s video has her praising the service, with shots of her alternatively exercising in the complex gym, relaxing in the hot tub, and taking part in various programs while her child plays in safety.

“Baby Mama in the sauna/Working out like Rihanna,” she raps, expressing a lot of single moms’ dreams: “A shower independently?!/I’m going in splendidly!”

Hart says it took her a few hours to write the rap, and a little over an hour to film it. She used a home video-editing software to produce the final product.

While she uses a fair amount of humour in the video to get her message across, she says it’s an important service.

“I’m a single mom, so it’s important to be able to look for ways to fill my own cup in order to pour from it for my kids,” she says of the need for a break. “So it’s important for me to get away, to re-centre myself as a human being that’s separate from being a mom. That makes me a better mom.

“It’s better for the kids if they have a parent who is well-rested and taking care of themselves.”

Hart hopes she’s made a difference come Dec. 20, when the project is slated to be assessed.

“I like making people laugh so it’s kind of fun for me to see the response as well,” she says. “It’s publicity for my business too, so it works kind of hand-in-hand, being able to do that for the community.”

Hart had so much fun making the rap video she’s planning to move do some with a life-in-the-Kootenays theme.

“Everyone is encouraging and wants more,” she says.

 

Rachelle Hart’s video shows the joys of motherhood with a child-minding service at the Community Complex. Video screenshot.

