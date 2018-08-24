The Christina Lake Arts and Artisans Society hosted the Burying Ground, a 20s ragtime quartet at the Welcome Centre on Saturday night. The group formed in 2014, and is influenced by ragtime, country and western, Mississippi blues and New Orleans jazz works. (Kathleen Saylors/Grand Forks Gazette)

Ragtime quartet plays at Welcome Centre

KATHLEEN SAYLORS

Grand Forks Gazette

