Provincial grant helps pay for Hutton’s new playground

Kids at John A. Hutton Elementary wound down their first week back with some delightful hijinks on the school’s new playground.
“They’re loving it,” Hutton principal Peter Scott said Friday, Sept. 10.
Hutton mom Shannon Donald said the new digs were “amazing — completely amazing,” adding that she and her kids Roman and Addie often ride their bikes to the playground outside of school hours.
The playground replaces the school’s older, smaller and clunkier playground with a new version complete with wheelchair access and new equipment, including a swing-set.
Construction took place over the summer, paid in part by a $165,000 grant from the province.
MLA Roly Russell, whose two children go to school in the Boundary’s School District 51 (SD 51), said, “Playgrounds like this help keep our kids healthier and happier: Two things I’m overjoyed to see this government investing in — two things that are exceptionally important in these uncertain times.”
The grant came alongside over $1.1 million in provincial funds for school upgrades across SD 51, according to the BC NDP’s Maddie Field.
@ltritsch1
laurie.tritschler@grandforksgazette.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
laurie.tritschler@boundarycreektimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.