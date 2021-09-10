Provincial grant helps pay for Hutton’s new playground

Roger Knox (top right) hangs on the spinner at Hutton Elementary’s new playground Friday, Sept. 10. Photo: Laurie Tritschler (L-R) Asley Cody, Georgia Campeau and Kenzie Tebrinke take a playground spin. Photo: Laurie Tritschler ‘Ice cream man’ Conrad Gagnon mans the booth at Hutton’s new playground. Photo: Laurie Tritschler Hudson Edwards hangs out on the rings Friday, Sept. 10. Photo: Laurie Tritschler Colton Montgomery swings for the fences at Hutton’s new swing-set Friday, Sept. 10. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

Kids at John A. Hutton Elementary wound down their first week back with some delightful hijinks on the school’s new playground.

“They’re loving it,” Hutton principal Peter Scott said Friday, Sept. 10.

READ MORE: Grand Forks’ fire department throws splashdown at Hutton Elementary

VIDEO: Grand Forks’ elementaries support Pink Shirt Day

Hutton mom Shannon Donald said the new digs were “amazing — completely amazing,” adding that she and her kids Roman and Addie often ride their bikes to the playground outside of school hours.

Shannon Donald poses for a photo with her kids Addie, two, and Roman, four after school. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

The playground replaces the school’s older, smaller and clunkier playground with a new version complete with wheelchair access and new equipment, including a swing-set.

Construction took place over the summer, paid in part by a $165,000 grant from the province.

MLA Roly Russell, whose two children go to school in the Boundary’s School District 51 (SD 51), said, “Playgrounds like this help keep our kids healthier and happier: Two things I’m overjoyed to see this government investing in — two things that are exceptionally important in these uncertain times.”

The grant came alongside over $1.1 million in provincial funds for school upgrades across SD 51, according to the BC NDP’s Maddie Field.

@ltritsch1

laurie.tritschler@grandforksgazette.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.



laurie.tritschler@boundarycreektimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Grand Forks