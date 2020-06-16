Drivers are advised to leave the width of a car between themselves and horses using public roads. (B.C. transportation ministry)

Physical distancing for vehicles, horses, hikers urged in B.C.

B.C. Horse Council has signs available for rural roads

With the pandemic summer officially starting June 20, the B.C. transportation ministry is reminding drivers to provide extra space for horses and others using rural roads.

“During the COVID-19 pandemic, people travelling on foot, bikes and horseback are advised to use appropriate physical distancing when passing others,” the ministry advises in a bulletin.

“Horses and their riders are recognized road users in the Motor Vehicle Act. However, drivers may not be expecting these travellers or be aware that loud noises (like horns) or passing vehicles can startle horses.”

The province has “share the road” signs similar to those to help protect cyclists and pedestrians in urban areas. For those looking for extra precautions on routes used by horses, the Horse Council of B.C. has additional signs and safety gear for riders for sale on its website. A pair of ministry-approved “Horses Live Here” and “Slow Down for Horses” signs is available for $24.95, and reflective vests for riders advising “Pass Slow and Wide, Please” is the same price.

The ministry recommends riders use reflective vests and high-visibility leg bands for horses to improve safety.

Drivers approaching horses should slow down before getting too close, give the horse and rider the width of one car, brake and accelerate gently, turn music down and if a horse appears agitated, wait for the rider to get it under control before passing.

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
QUIZ: Are you ready for some summer reading?

Just Posted

Grand Forks turns out to support anti-racism movement

The Breaking Marginalization rally was held on June 14 at Gyro Park

B.C. seeks input on future of Kettle River Recreation Area

The long-term plan aims to upgrade protection for the area by giving the park Class ‘A’ status

Highway 33 reopens following washout

The highway is now open to single alternating lane traffic

City to investigate drainage off Granby Road that leads to townhouse parking lot flooding

Residents say they have raised the issue for years

Highway 33 remains closed due to washout

Crews remain on scene to repair the section of road that has been damaged by the washout

CERB to be extended by eight weeks amid gradual post-COVID reopening: Trudeau

Details to be rolled out on possible other CERB changes

Physical distancing for vehicles, horses, hikers urged in B.C.

B.C. Horse Council has signs available for rural roads

Inclusion of Indigenous reps after oil spill part of ‘reconciliation’: Suzuki Foundation

David Suzuki Foundation calls for transparency, inclusion of First Nations monitors after oil spills

Second CN Railway employee dies in B.C. within one month

Email statement sends condolences on employee’s death

Dramatic sky in the East Kootenay during last Saturday’s storm

Thunderstorms rolled through the East Kootenay on Saturday, June 13

One year after prison escape, Greater Victoria residents still don’t feel safe

‘I don’t want to constantly have to be on guard,’ residents react to murder charges

Archer Kevin Evans named Coach of the Year by Archery Canada

Gold medal Paralympian and two-time world champion, Evans coaches archery in the East Kootenay region

B.C. to drop retail liquor markup for liquor-licensed businesses

Discount applies starting the end of July due to COVID-19

‘Caught off guard’: B.C.’s online independent schools criticize funding cuts

The education ministry is changing funding for 16 schools

Most Read