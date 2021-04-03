PHOTOS: Warriner Express rocks 2021 Easter Parade

The Easter Bunny waves at The Gazette before the start of Saturday’s parade, April 3. Photo: Laurie TritschlerThe Easter Bunny waves at The Gazette before the start of Saturday’s parade, April 3. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Easter 2. Photo: Laurie TritschlerEaster 2. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
The Easter Bunny waves to waiting kids on Coalshute Rd. on Saturday, April. 3. Photo: Laurie TritschlerThe Easter Bunny waves to waiting kids on Coalshute Rd. on Saturday, April. 3. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
The Easter Bunny greets one of the Warriner girls on Saturday, April 3. Photo: Laurie TritschlerThe Easter Bunny greets one of the Warriner girls on Saturday, April 3. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Rachel Warriner said Saturday’s float was decked out in around 1,000 helium balloons. Photo: Laurie TritschlerRachel Warriner said Saturday’s float was decked out in around 1,000 helium balloons. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Rachel Warriner holds family pup, Kevin, as the Easter Bunny looks on. Photo: Laurie TritschlerRachel Warriner holds family pup, Kevin, as the Easter Bunny looks on. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

Grand Forks families came out Saturday, April 3, for a drive-by Easter parade care of the Warriner Express and the fellowship at the River Valley Community Church (RVCC).

The Easter Bunny and Rachel Warriner handed out candy to waiting children who’d come out to see their fantastic float, driven by Pastor Gabe Warriner.

The Warriners wish to thank parade sponsors Save-On, Buy-Low and Extra foods as well as Grand Forks’ Pharmasave, who collectively donated around 10,000 pieces of individually-wrapped sweets.

 

Most Read