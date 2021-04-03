PHOTOS: Warriner Express rocks 2021 Easter Parade

Grand Forks families came out Saturday, April 3, for a drive-by Easter parade care of the Warriner Express and the fellowship at the River Valley Community Church (RVCC).
The Easter Bunny and Rachel Warriner handed out candy to waiting children who’d come out to see their fantastic float, driven by Pastor Gabe Warriner.
The Warriners wish to thank parade sponsors Save-On, Buy-Low and Extra foods as well as Grand Forks’ Pharmasave, who collectively donated around 10,000 pieces of individually-wrapped sweets.
