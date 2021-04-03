PHOTOS: Warriner Express rocks 2021 Easter Parade

The Easter Bunny waves at The Gazette before the start of Saturday’s parade, April 3. Photo: Laurie Tritschler EASTER 1. Photo: Laurie Tritschler Easter 2. Photo: Laurie Tritschler Easter 3. Photo: Laurie Tritschler Easter 3. Photo: Laurie Tritschler The Easter Bunny waves to waiting kids on Coalshute Rd. on Saturday, April. 3. Photo: Laurie Tritschler Easter 4. Photo: Laurie Tritschler Easter 5. Photo: Laurie Tritschler Easter 5. Photo: Laurie Tritschler Easter 6. Photo: Laurie Tritschler Easter 7. Photo: Laurie Tritschler The Easter Bunny greets one of the Warriner girls on Saturday, April 3. Photo: Laurie Tritschler Easter 8. Photo: Laurie Tritschler Easter 9. Photo: Laurie Tritschler Easter 9. Photo: Laurie Tritschler Easter 10. Photo: Laurie Tritschler Easter 11. Photo: Laurie Tritschler Rachel Warriner said Saturday’s float was decked out in around 1,000 helium balloons. Photo: Laurie Tritschler Easter 12. Photo: Laurie Tritschler Rachel Warriner holds family pup, Kevin, as the Easter Bunny looks on. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

Grand Forks families came out Saturday, April 3, for a drive-by Easter parade care of the Warriner Express and the fellowship at the River Valley Community Church (RVCC).

The Easter Bunny and Rachel Warriner handed out candy to waiting children who’d come out to see their fantastic float, driven by Pastor Gabe Warriner.

The Warriners wish to thank parade sponsors Save-On, Buy-Low and Extra foods as well as Grand Forks’ Pharmasave, who collectively donated around 10,000 pieces of individually-wrapped sweets.

