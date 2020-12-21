PHOTOS: The Community Christmas Hamper Program giveaway in pictures

Community Christmas Hamper Program co-ordinator Darrell Hardy poses for a snap at the Gospel Chapel gym Wednesday, Dec. 16. Hardy has run the program for the past two years. Photo: Laurie TritschlerCommunity Christmas Hamper Program co-ordinator Darrell Hardy poses for a snap at the Gospel Chapel gym Wednesday, Dec. 16. Hardy has run the program for the past two years. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Volunteer Debbie Fehr stands over a table spread end to end with donated toys at Grand Forks’ Gospel Chapel Dec. 16. Toys were collected by staff at Grand Forks Realty, Grand Forks Credit Union and Save-On Foods. Photo: Laurie TritschlerVolunteer Debbie Fehr stands over a table spread end to end with donated toys at Grand Forks’ Gospel Chapel Dec. 16. Toys were collected by staff at Grand Forks Realty, Grand Forks Credit Union and Save-On Foods. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Volunteer Ian Robins pitched in at the Gospel Chapel Wednesday, Dec. 16. Photo: Laurie TritschlerVolunteer Ian Robins pitched in at the Gospel Chapel Wednesday, Dec. 16. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Grand Forks residents donated toys at Grand Forks Realty and at designated “Angel trees” at Save-On Foods and the Grand Forks Credit Union. Photo: Laurie TritschlerGrand Forks residents donated toys at Grand Forks Realty and at designated “Angel trees” at Save-On Foods and the Grand Forks Credit Union. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Volunteer Teresa Banks sets a food hamper on the table at the Gospel Chapel gym Wednesday, Dec. 16. Photo: Laurie TritschlerVolunteer Teresa Banks sets a food hamper on the table at the Gospel Chapel gym Wednesday, Dec. 16. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Program co-ordinator Darrell Hardy (centre) chats with volunteers Brian and Teresa Banks at the Gospel Chapel. Photo: Laurie TritschlerProgram co-ordinator Darrell Hardy (centre) chats with volunteers Brian and Teresa Banks at the Gospel Chapel. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Volunteers Brian and Teresa Banks rush to co-ordinate Christmas food hampers at the Gospel Chapel gymnasium Wednesday, Dec. 16. Photo: Laurie TritschlerVolunteers Brian and Teresa Banks rush to co-ordinate Christmas food hampers at the Gospel Chapel gymnasium Wednesday, Dec. 16. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Volunteer Doris Dunbar holds up an illustrated copy of Bunyon’s Pilgrim’s Progress at the Gospel Chapel’s toy giveaway Wednesday, Dec. 16. Photo: Laurie TritschlerVolunteer Doris Dunbar holds up an illustrated copy of Bunyon’s Pilgrim’s Progress at the Gospel Chapel’s toy giveaway Wednesday, Dec. 16. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Stuffed toys laid out two-by-two for giveaway at the Gospel Chapel Wednesday, Dec. 16. Photo: Laurie Tritschler Stuffed toys laid out two-by-two for giveaway at the Gospel Chapel Wednesday, Dec. 16. Photo: Laurie TritschlerStuffed toys laid out two-by-two for giveaway at the Gospel Chapel Wednesday, Dec. 16. Photo: Laurie Tritschler Stuffed toys laid out two-by-two for giveaway at the Gospel Chapel Wednesday, Dec. 16. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Volunteers Debbie Fehr and Liz Klassen pose for photo at the Gospel Chapel’s toy giveaway Wednesday, Dec. 16. Photo: Laurie TritschlerVolunteers Debbie Fehr and Liz Klassen pose for photo at the Gospel Chapel’s toy giveaway Wednesday, Dec. 16. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Stuffed toys laid out two-by-two for giveaway at the Gospel Chapel Wednesday, Dec. 16. Photo: Laurie TritschlerStuffed toys laid out two-by-two for giveaway at the Gospel Chapel Wednesday, Dec. 16. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

Laurie Tritschler

Grand Forks Gazette

Over 100 people who qualified picked up food hampers and toys at the Gospel Chapel Wednesday, Dec. 16

Charity and DonationsChristmasDonationGrand Forks

