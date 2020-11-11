PHOTOS: Grand Forks honours its veterans in Remembrance Day ceremony

A Grand Forks first responder lays a poppy next to a “thank you” vase at the foot of the cenotaph outside city hall. Photo: Laurie Tritschler Legion President Chantel Evers salutes Branch 059’s parade at Grand Forks’ cenotaph. Photo: Laurie Tritschler Grand Forks RCMP’s Sgt. Darryl Peppler (right) and Const. Renée Thomson were in full parade uniform. Photo: Laurie Tritschler Padre Everett Baker of the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 059 (right) greets city veterans outside the cenotaph. Photo: Laurie Tritschler Grand Forks Fire/Rescue Deputy Chief Stephane Dionne salutes veterans at Wednesday’s parade, Nov. 11. Photo: Laurie Tritschler The Royal Canadian Legion Branch 059’s Terry Doody is a Canadian Armed Services veteran. Photo: Laurie Tritschler Sandra Doody of the Royal Canadian Legion’s Branch 059 salutes the wreath she laid at the cenotaph during Wednesday’s ceremony. Photo: Laurie Tritschler Members of Legion Branch O59’s flag party gather outside Grand Forks city hall Wednesday, Nov. 11. Photo: Laurie Tritschler Grand Forks RCMP sent a delegation to Wednesday’s Remembrance Day service at the city cenotaph. Photo: Laurie Tritschler Grand Forks RCMP’s Sgt. Darryl Peppler, middle, shares a candid moment with fellow Mounties before Wednesday’s Remembrance Day ceremony. Photo: Laurie Tritschler Legion Branch 059’s flag party assembles before the eleventh-hour ceremony at Grand Forks’ cenotaph Wednesday, Nov. 11: Laurie Tritschler A couple pay their respects to Grand Forks’ past and present servicemen and women at Wednesday’s Remembrance Day ceremony. Photo: Laurie Tritschler Grand Forks paramedic Jan Falkowski pins a poppy to a commemorative wreath at the city cenotaph after Wednesday’s Remembrance Day ceremony. Photo: Laurie Tritschler Grand Forks RCMP’s Sgt. Darryl Peppler confers with Legion Branch 059 President Chantel Evers before Wednesday’s Remembrance Day ceremony. Photo: Laurie Tritschler Grand Forks RCMP members stood in serried ranks opposite veterans with the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 059 at Wednesday’s Remembrance Day ceremony. Photo: Laurie Tritschler A Grand Forks couple watches Wednesday’s Remembrance Day ceremony from behind a barricade at city hall. Photo: Laurie Tritschler First responders and Royal Canadian Legion members from Branch 059 laid six commemorative wreaths at the foot of Grand Forks cenotaph during Wednesday’s Remembrance Day ceremony. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

The Royal Canadian Legion Branch 059 led a small service at the cenotaph downtown

