PHOTOS: Grand Forks honours its veterans in Remembrance Day ceremony

A Grand Forks first responder lays a poppy next to a “thank you” vase at the foot of the cenotaph outside city hall. Photo: Laurie TritschlerA Grand Forks first responder lays a poppy next to a “thank you” vase at the foot of the cenotaph outside city hall. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Legion President Chantel Evers salutes Branch 059’s parade at Grand Forks’ cenotaph. Photo: Laurie TritschlerLegion President Chantel Evers salutes Branch 059’s parade at Grand Forks’ cenotaph. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Grand Forks RCMP’s Sgt. Darryl Peppler (right) and Const. Renée Thomson were in full parade uniform. Photo: Laurie TritschlerGrand Forks RCMP’s Sgt. Darryl Peppler (right) and Const. Renée Thomson were in full parade uniform. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Padre Everett Baker of the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 059 (right) greets city veterans outside the cenotaph. Photo: Laurie TritschlerPadre Everett Baker of the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 059 (right) greets city veterans outside the cenotaph. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Grand Forks Fire/Rescue Deputy Chief Stephane Dionne salutes veterans at Wednesday’s parade, Nov. 11. Photo: Laurie TritschlerGrand Forks Fire/Rescue Deputy Chief Stephane Dionne salutes veterans at Wednesday’s parade, Nov. 11. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
The Royal Canadian Legion Branch 059’s Terry Doody is a Canadian Armed Services veteran. Photo: Laurie TritschlerThe Royal Canadian Legion Branch 059’s Terry Doody is a Canadian Armed Services veteran. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Sandra Doody of the Royal Canadian Legion’s Branch 059 salutes the wreath she laid at the cenotaph during Wednesday’s ceremony. Photo: Laurie TritschlerSandra Doody of the Royal Canadian Legion’s Branch 059 salutes the wreath she laid at the cenotaph during Wednesday’s ceremony. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Members of Legion Branch O59’s flag party gather outside Grand Forks city hall Wednesday, Nov. 11. Photo: Laurie TritschlerMembers of Legion Branch O59’s flag party gather outside Grand Forks city hall Wednesday, Nov. 11. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Grand Forks RCMP sent a delegation to Wednesday’s Remembrance Day service at the city cenotaph. Photo: Laurie TritschlerGrand Forks RCMP sent a delegation to Wednesday’s Remembrance Day service at the city cenotaph. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Grand Forks RCMP’s Sgt. Darryl Peppler, middle, shares a candid moment with fellow Mounties before Wednesday’s Remembrance Day ceremony. Photo: Laurie TritschlerGrand Forks RCMP’s Sgt. Darryl Peppler, middle, shares a candid moment with fellow Mounties before Wednesday’s Remembrance Day ceremony. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Legion Branch 059’s flag party assembles before the eleventh-hour ceremony at Grand Forks’ cenotaph Wednesday, Nov. 11: Laurie TritschlerLegion Branch 059’s flag party assembles before the eleventh-hour ceremony at Grand Forks’ cenotaph Wednesday, Nov. 11: Laurie Tritschler
A couple pay their respects to Grand Forks’ past and present servicemen and women at Wednesday’s Remembrance Day ceremony. Photo: Laurie TritschlerA couple pay their respects to Grand Forks’ past and present servicemen and women at Wednesday’s Remembrance Day ceremony. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Grand Forks paramedic Jan Falkowski pins a poppy to a commemorative wreath at the city cenotaph after Wednesday’s Remembrance Day ceremony. Photo: Laurie TritschlerGrand Forks paramedic Jan Falkowski pins a poppy to a commemorative wreath at the city cenotaph after Wednesday’s Remembrance Day ceremony. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Grand Forks RCMP’s Sgt. Darryl Peppler confers with Legion Branch 059 President Chantel Evers before Wednesday’s Remembrance Day ceremony. Photo: Laurie TritschlerGrand Forks RCMP’s Sgt. Darryl Peppler confers with Legion Branch 059 President Chantel Evers before Wednesday’s Remembrance Day ceremony. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Grand Forks RCMP members stood in serried ranks opposite veterans with the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 059 at Wednesday’s Remembrance Day ceremony. Photo: Laurie TritschlerGrand Forks RCMP members stood in serried ranks opposite veterans with the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 059 at Wednesday’s Remembrance Day ceremony. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
A Grand Forks couple watches Wednesday’s Remembrance Day ceremony from behind a barricade at city hall. Photo: Laurie TritschlerA Grand Forks couple watches Wednesday’s Remembrance Day ceremony from behind a barricade at city hall. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
First responders and Royal Canadian Legion members from Branch 059 laid six commemorative wreaths at the foot of Grand Forks cenotaph during Wednesday’s Remembrance Day ceremony. Photo: Laurie TritschlerFirst responders and Royal Canadian Legion members from Branch 059 laid six commemorative wreaths at the foot of Grand Forks cenotaph during Wednesday’s Remembrance Day ceremony. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

The Royal Canadian Legion Branch 059 led a small service at the cenotaph downtown

