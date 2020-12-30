PHOTOS: 2020 in Review, July — September

Volunteers with Grand Forks Search & Rescue, Grand Forks Fire/Rescue, as well as two members from the BC Wildfire Service helped stabilize and evacuate an injured dirt biker Sunday near the Bluejoint Lookout north of Grand Forks. The rider was taken to hospital, where it was determined he had suffered a fractured vertebra. Photo submitted David Seven Deers spent 19 months chiseling away on a Labradorite stone to create Shining Raven Woman. Photo courtesy of David Seven Deers On a hot July day, tubers and boaters are tempted by the mist coming off the water cannon’s stream. Photo: Jensen Edwards Johnson Flats resident Ray Morasse raises his hand to ask a question during a community meeting on flood protection between residents of the neighbourhood and local government officials. Photo: Jensen Edwards Dan Macmaster goes to sink a put during the first-ever disc golf tournament held in Grand Forks. The course officially opened last week. Photo: Jensen Edwards Outgoing councillor Rod Zielinski resigned his seat on Aug. 13, going on to assume the top spot at the city’s utilities department. File photo From the left: Savanna Hines, Alf Him, Deb Baker, Erinne Allen, Tina Bryan and Peter Kalasz. Front: Singer-songwriter Justin Hines. Photo courtesy of Peter Kalasz Grand Forks farmers Ann Wilby and Ahmed Amlani express their gratitude in Justin Hines’ “Say What You Will” music video. Photo courtesy of Peter Kalasz/Orange Partners

The Gazette is proud to offer the third of four photo essays representing the past year.

The above photos show a community that, despite it’s share of conflict, held together when things went off the rails. The Gazette wanted to show people getting on in a world where things were getting worse. The pictures, mostly shot by our former editor, Jensen Edwards, show more than words ever could.

May they last forever, if only to show that we got through it.

Happy New Year to all.

