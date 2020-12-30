PHOTOS: 2020 in Review, July — September

The Gazette is proud to offer the third of four photo essays representing the past year.
The above photos show a community that, despite it’s share of conflict, held together when things went off the rails. The Gazette wanted to show people getting on in a world where things were getting worse. The pictures, mostly shot by our former editor, Jensen Edwards, show more than words ever could.
May they last forever, if only to show that we got through it.
Happy New Year to all.
