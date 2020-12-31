Photos: 2020 in Review

Sunday, Sept. 20 — Fourth-graders Willow Stewart, left, and Juno Russell, right, said they had fun at Grand Forks’ first soccer practice at Grand Forks Secondary School . Photo: Laurie Tritschler Wednesday, Oct. 7 — Christina Lake Fire Lieut. Sheldon Weigel helped put out a fire that killed four pets at a Grand Forks home . Photo: Laurie Tritschler Saturday, Oct. 24 — The Russell family outside the polling centre at Grand Forks’ Sacred Heart Catholic Church. From the left: Gabriel, Christine (Carlson), Roly and Juno. Photo: Laurie Tritschler Oct, 31 — McCallum View Drive’s Colin Bailey pulled off this Freddy Kreuger/Jason Voorhees ensemble. Photo: Laurie Tritschler Tuesday, Nov. 3 — A pig scopes The Gazette at the scene of Tuesday morning’s trailer fires off Granby Road. Photo: Laurie Tritschler Wednesday, Nov. 11 — A Grand Forks first responder lays a poppy next to a “thank you” vase at the foot of the cenotaph outside city hall. Photo: Laurie Tritschler Tuesday, Dec. 15 — Councillor Everett Baker takes his oath of office as friends and fellow councillors look on via Zoom. Photo: Laurie Tritschler Wednesday, Dec. 30 — Grand Forks is blanketed in a massive snow dump. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

The Gazette is proud to offer the fourth and final photo essay representing the past year.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: 2020 In Review: January — March

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: 2020 In Review: April — June

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: 2020 In Review: July — September

The above photos show a community that, despite it’s share of conflict, held together when things went off the rails. The Gazette wanted to show people getting on in a world where things were getting worse. The pictures, mostly shot by our former editor, Jensen Edwards, show more than words ever could.

May they last forever, if only to show that we got through it.

Happy New Year to all.

@ltritsch1

laurie.tritschler@grandforksgazette.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Grand Forks