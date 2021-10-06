Phoenix Mountain receives thousands in donations

Community donations have been pouring into Phoenix Mountain since city hall began issuing charitable tax receipts, according to the non-profit that runs the ski hill.

Cathy Astofooroff, board administrator at the Phoenix Mountain Alpine Ski Society (PMASS), said Tuesday, Oct. 5, that a Grand Forks donor cut the society a $10,000 cheque the week before. A city business had meanwhile given the hill $5,000, she said.

READ MORE: Community donations flood fundraiser for Phoenix snow groomer

VIDEO: Phoenix Mountain rocks 2021 season-opener

Astofooroff then thanked the Greenwood Heritage Credit Union for their $2,500 donation toward new outdoor brushing equipment.

City council at a special meeting Aug. 31 voted to accept donations on behalf of the society and to issue charitable tax receipts for donations over $100. Funds raised will go toward the hill’s purchase of a new snow groomer, or “snow cat,” and to pay for regular upkeep to its ski-lift, according to council minutes.

To make an online donation and receive a charitable tax receipt, click the link on the website’s landing page. Donations can be made in person at Grand Forks City Hall at 7217 4th St, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, Astofooroff said.

PMASS set up a GoFundMe campaign late last March, roughly a month after the hill’s aging snow cat, fondly nicknamed “Snowman,” went in for repairs.

Phoenix is tentatively set to open Saturday, Dec. 18. Early Bird season passes are available at skiphoenix.ca until Oct. 31.

@ltritsch1

laurie.tritschler@grandforksgazette.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.



laurie.tritschler@boundarycreektimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Grand ForksGreenwoodskiingSkiing and Snowboarding