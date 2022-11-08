Phoenix Mountain preps for ski season with equipment upgrades

Phoenix Mountain is anticipating a Dec. 16 opening, just in time for winter holidays

With snow already covering parts of the province, Phoenix Mountain is preparing to welcome skiers, this time with exciting upgrades.

Anticipating a Dec. 16 season-opener, staff are busy grooming the area so that everything is in pristine condition.

This season, guests will be able to take advantage of the new rental fleet, which includes skis and boots.

Phoenix is also acquiring a Snowcat vehicle thanks to donations and the financial help of Area C, D and E through grants.

The Snowcat, designed to move on snow, can be used for plowing, trail grooming and transportation purposes. Local experienced drivers will operate the machinery.

In addition to these improvements, Phoenix also hopes to purchase new T-boxes. Last year, they bought 12 T-boxes, and fundraising is currently underway to fund the purchase of new ones.

As part of fundraising efforts, multiple pre-season events are happening in the community this month.

On Thursday, Nov. 10, Phoenix is hosting a showing of the movie Feel Real at the Gem Theater. Tickets are $10 each, and the film will begin at 7 p.m. In addition, tickets for a December 50/50 draw can be purchased at the event or online, and tax-deductible donations can be made through the City of Grand Forks.

Also this week, a ski swap is taking place on Nov. 12 at Grand Forks Secondary School.

“Being a non-profit organization serving the Boundary Country with local affordable skiing and snowboarding, we depend on community support and need to say thank you to all the individuals and businesses that support us,” said Cathy Astofooroff, Phoenix Mountain administrator, in a statement.

Skiing and Snowboarding