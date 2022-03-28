Phoenix Mountain bids farewell to 2021-22 season

The crew at Phoenix Mountain Ski Hill poses on the deck of the clubhouse for a final snap of the season. Pictured in back are (L-R) Sam Podmoroff on the shoulders of Ty Mcpherson, Sandon Dribney, Eli Hall, James Hall, Aiden Warriner, Rebekah Leitch, Kim Neilson, Leta Bak Middle (L-R): Kiah Greenwood, “Ellie” the dog, Saddie Mitchell, Molly Lindsay, Zend Rockall, Vince Cournoyer (L-R) Front (L-R): Nathan McKenny and Seabass Sullivan (Missing are groomer-operator Derick Pankoff, mechanic Tony Neilson and staffers Oliver Glasser and James Beaton). Photo courtesy of Madeline Williams

Skiiers, snowboarders and staff came together at Phoenix Mountain for the hill’s season-ender Saturday, March 26.

Around 250 people were on the mountain, some dressed in elaborate costumes, as per Phoenix tradition. The Spring Fling finale yielded a good turnout — and not a moment too soon, according to manager James Hall.

Phoenix had made do with a snowpack so meager that runs that were open Saturday were thoroughly tapped out by Monday.

(L-R) Mad Dog’s backup guitarist Clay Brown, lead singer Dave Lafreniere, drummer/backup singer Rich Piché, bassist Ralph Medd and lead guitarist Rob Ogloff play at Phoenix Mountain’s Spring Fling Saturday, March 26. Photo courtesy of Madeline Williams

“That we managed to stay open as long as we did wasn’t a season highlight: It was practically a miracle,” Hall said.

There had been season highlights, including the arrival last December of the hill’s long-awaited snow cat. Phoenix meanwhile replaced its entire rental fleet of skis and boots. There weren’t any new snowboards to be had amid pandemic-related supply crunches, Hall explained.

Commending his roughly 15-person staff on a job well done, Hall said he was looking forward to next season.

“We’re always forward-thinking. as we shut down this year, we’re already thinking about ways to run smoother and better.”

