Phoenix Mountain bids farewell to 2021-22 season

Skiiers, snowboarders and staff came together at Phoenix Mountain for the hill’s season-ender Saturday, March 26.
Around 250 people were on the mountain, some dressed in elaborate costumes, as per Phoenix tradition. The Spring Fling finale yielded a good turnout — and not a moment too soon, according to manager James Hall.
Phoenix had made do with a snowpack so meager that runs that were open Saturday were thoroughly tapped out by Monday.
“That we managed to stay open as long as we did wasn’t a season highlight: It was practically a miracle,” Hall said.
There had been season highlights, including the arrival last December of the hill’s long-awaited snow cat. Phoenix meanwhile replaced its entire rental fleet of skis and boots. There weren’t any new snowboards to be had amid pandemic-related supply crunches, Hall explained.
Commending his roughly 15-person staff on a job well done, Hall said he was looking forward to next season.
“We’re always forward-thinking. as we shut down this year, we’re already thinking about ways to run smoother and better.”
