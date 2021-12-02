Phoenix Foundation supports online programming at Gallery 2

Submitted by Tina Bryan, Communications / Membership Lead at Grand Forks’ Gallery 2

Online programming has become an increasingly important means of communicating and collaborating with the Gallery 2 community. In 2021, the Phoenix Foundation provided funding to support the purchase of improved camera and lighting equipment at Gallery 2. This has already been put to good use through online Summer Programs, Gallery 2 Take Home Art Kits, and exhibition tours, which can be found at www.gallerygrandforks.ca.

Gallery 2 wishes to acknowledge the generous financial support of this project by the Phoenix Foundation of the Boundary Communities and the Grand Forks Credit Union’s Donor Advised fund, without whom this project would not have been possible.

Gallery 2, in collaboration with the City of Grand Forks, administers Civic Art Grants to support the research, creation, promotion, and production of Arts and Culture projects in any medium. Successful projects this year include:

• Columbia Basin Alliance for Literacy – Youth Mural Entrepreneurship program

• Grand Forks Choral Society – operating support

• Les Folles Jambettes – operating support

• Artist Leora Gesser – research and creation

Gallery 2 wishes to further acknowledge the City of Grand Forks for its continued financial support of the Civic Arts Grant program and to all applicants for their interest and dedication to the cultural fabric of Grand Forks and the Boundary.

