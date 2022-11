Manfred Bialon and Dave Paulette recently received their long service awards for decades of service protecting fellow residents from infernos.

The pair received the awards on Oct. 24, presented by former mayor Brian Taylor.

Bialon was honoured for 35 years of service while Paulette was awarded for 45 years.

“This is an incredible accomplishment and we want to thank them for their many years serving the community!” the Grand Forks Fire and Rescue team said in a statement.