This big ole’ ape has been seen joyriding around town after, after allegedly fleeing New York City.

Okanagan city goes bananas for truck spotted with fake gorilla in back

This giant gorilla has been spotted gallivanting around town

Add King Kong to the list of retirees living in the Okanagan.

A giant gorilla has been spotted cruising around Penticton in the back of a trailer, on Monday. He was last seen leaving Penticton Plaza, potentially on his way home from a beer run.

READ ALSO: TINY MONKEY STOLEN FROM PALM BEACH ZOO

Sources say, the gorilla was very aggravated after learning the liquor store did not carry banana beer.

READ ALSO:VIDEO: Abbotsford robotic T-rex invades Lower Mainland

He allegedly settled for a case of IPA’s before peeling towards Kaleden.

Reports indicate that the gorilla once spent some time at the Penticton Rona before moving to Oliver, his current residence is unknown.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
17 surrendered husky puppies available for adoption from Okanagan BC SPCA

Just Posted

Phoenix recovers from opening day cut short by lift issue

Oil began dripping onto the T-bar’s brake, shutting the lift down about an hour into opening day

RDKB moves 2020 board meetings to the daytime

First meeting of 2020 is slated for Jan. 15 at 1 p.m. in Trail

Travel not recommended as storm envelopes West Kootenay

Up to 20-30 cm of snow expected, more on high mountain passes

Boundary electricity rates up one per cent for 2020

FortisBC said the increase would amount to a little over one dollar extra per residential customer

No Kootenay records broken in wet and warm December

Christmas let it snow, but there wasn’t much cold

VIDEO: B.C. hereditary chiefs ban Coastal Gaslink from Wet’suwet’en lands

Wet’suwet’en call for international week of solidarity on the anniversary of protester arrests

Fears of killer robots, metal trees found in B.C. man’s 1999 time capsule

Family, friends reacquaint themselves with items tucked away before Y2K scare

Trudeau’s new beard matches more serious, businesslike approach to being PM

Trudeau is the first prime minister to sport a full beard since Mackenzie Bowell

Highway 3, Kootenay Pass closed due to avalanche hazard

The avalanche rating for the Kootenay Boundary region is currently high

Okanagan city goes bananas for truck spotted with fake gorilla in back

This giant gorilla has been spotted gallivanting around town

Company says work delay possible as it seeks meeting over B.C. pipeline dispute

The 670-kilometre natural gas pipeline is being built as part of a $40 billion liquefied natural gas project

Okanagan-bound WestJet passengers face further delays in Calgary

Passengers on route to Penticton from Calgary have been trying to get home since yesterday

17 surrendered husky puppies available for adoption from Okanagan BC SPCA

The puppies were surrendered to the BC SPCA on Christmas Eve

B.C. coroner, RCMP partner with NYC art school to put a face to unidentified remains

RCMP hope to reconstruct the faces of 15 missing Canadian men

Most Read