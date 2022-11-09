New Blacksmithing Guild fires up in Grand Forks

The group meets once a week, rotating between Grand Forks and Greenwood

Grand Forks is now home to its own blacksmithing guild.

Part of the Kootenay Blacksmiths’ Association, the guild meets every Sunday at alternating locations across Grand Forks and Greenwood.

After hosting an exhibit in Greenwood, long-time blacksmith Bob McTavish decided to form the group.

“I went to Founders Day […] and put on a blacksmith display for their celebration, and there was a lot of interest in it, so I decided to start trying to get a group together,” he said.

Now up and running for a few weeks, members meet to work on their individual projects and learn from each other. There are around six people currently registered in the group, ranging in age from roughly 12-80 years old.

“Three of us have some experience, and then there’s a lot of learners who are very excited,” said McTavish.

He says the group is progressing nicely and is always open to new members.

While there is no set age or experience requirement, members are required to wear clothing acceptable for blacksmithing, such as cotton or leather; clothing from synthetic material is more likely to melt when exposed to intense heat.

Those interested in joining the guild can reach McTavish by phone at 250-584-9000.