Allie Leavens attended the “Blacksmith Hammer In” held in Grand Forks by the Kootenay Blacksmith Association on Sunday, October 2. photo: Bob McTavish

Allie Leavens attended the “Blacksmith Hammer In” held in Grand Forks by the Kootenay Blacksmith Association on Sunday, October 2. photo: Bob McTavish

New Blacksmithing Guild fires up in Grand Forks

The group meets once a week, rotating between Grand Forks and Greenwood

Grand Forks is now home to its own blacksmithing guild.

Part of the Kootenay Blacksmiths’ Association, the guild meets every Sunday at alternating locations across Grand Forks and Greenwood.

After hosting an exhibit in Greenwood, long-time blacksmith Bob McTavish decided to form the group.

“I went to Founders Day […] and put on a blacksmith display for their celebration, and there was a lot of interest in it, so I decided to start trying to get a group together,” he said.

Now up and running for a few weeks, members meet to work on their individual projects and learn from each other. There are around six people currently registered in the group, ranging in age from roughly 12-80 years old.

“Three of us have some experience, and then there’s a lot of learners who are very excited,” said McTavish.

He says the group is progressing nicely and is always open to new members.

While there is no set age or experience requirement, members are required to wear clothing acceptable for blacksmithing, such as cotton or leather; clothing from synthetic material is more likely to melt when exposed to intense heat.

Those interested in joining the guild can reach McTavish by phone at 250-584-9000.

Previous story
PODCAST.: B.C. chef Jade Berg gets creative on Disney’s ‘Chefs vs. Wild’

Just Posted

Biologist Rosie Wijenberg at a grove of eight western red cedars in the Russell Creek area of the West Kootenay. These trees are temporarily protected from logging because they are in an old growth deferral area. Photo: Bill Metcalfe
Finding the Kootenays’ biggest trees: Biologist mapping the region’s forest giants

No one was injured in a helicopter crash in the Selkirk Mountains northeast of New Denver in March. Photo: Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure
Investigation report describes West Kootenay helicopter crash

Ron Bendle posted this image of his face in a Facebook post on Nov. 7, and alleged he was assaulted by a Nelson police officer. Photo: Facebook
UPDATED: Nelson man posts video of bruised face, alleges assault by police officer

Dr. Paul Raju and Nurse Emily LaRochelle helped acquire supplies at the Trail hospital to send to Lady Ridgeway Hospital for children in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Photos: Submitted
Kootenay medical staff send aid to children’s hospital in Sri Lanka