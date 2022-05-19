Neither flood nor pandemic can put the brakes on Grand Forks BMX club

The club is open to all ages, and hosts weekly race nights

The Grand Forks BMX club is excited for the 2022 season.

The local group is a part of BMX Canada. The club is is an all-ages group, with 30-40 members ranging from toddlers to adults. Practices and races are held weekly at the track in downtown Grand Forks.

The weekly races on Wednesday nights are free for the public to watch, and a concession is available.

The BMX club is a family-friendly activity, and a chance for kids to get together, according to president Ryan Vaugeois.

“I think it’s important because it gives a good social opportunity for kids to play with each other, and physical activity,” Vaugeois said. “It’s a good positive social environment. It gives kids the opportunity to push themselves a little bit, but also have fun.”

The BMX track in Grand Forks has been around for decades. Parents and kids alike race at the track. In Grand Forks, BMX racing is a multi-generational activity.

The track has been damaged by events over the past few years, such as the flooding in 2018 and misuse to to the COVID-19 pandemic.

When the pandemic hit in 2020, the racing season was cancelled for the summer. Vaugeois said the club had ordered a new gate for the track, but when the pandemic restrictions set in, they were left with no one to set it up. Parent volunteers worked together to install the gate themselves.

After the first year of the pandemic, the track was out of maintenance, and had been damaged by deer. The club relied on community donations and volunteer work to repair the track.

Last season, the club was able to start racing again after the gate was installed and the track was repaired.

This isn’t the first time the BMX track has relied on community support. The club is run entirely by donations and fees collected from club members.

After the flooding in 2018, the track was severely damaged. Parent volunteers had to work to repair the track. Vaugeois said that flooding is always a concern with the track, given that it’s located right next to the Kettle River.

The Grand Forks club is hosting a “Race for Life” fundraiser later this summer, and all the money raised goes towards a charity chosen by BMX Canada. A provincial race series will also be hosted at the track in July.

Long-term goals include installing lights around the track, which would allow races to be held later in the evening.

Vaugeois said that the Phoenix Foundation and the Rotary Club have been gracious donors to the club, and the City of Grand Forks has been supportive in the track repairs.

“I’d just like to thank everybody. The community and the volunteers put in a big effort.”

