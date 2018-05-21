Need to know: Taking precautions around flood water

As the Boundary gets ready to recover from historic flooding over the past week and the majority of residents get the go-cleaning up after a flood.

According to the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary, there is not, and has not been at any point during the flooding, a boil water advisory for City of Grand Forks water. The city sewage system, which has been overloaded with water at various points during the flooding, is now operating normally, according to city manager of operations Dave Reid.

Their is a boil water advisory for Christina Lake which, according to the RDKB website, was still in effect on Monday night.

The RDKB is asking residents in irrigation districts to check with their individual districts, and is advising residents on personal wells to be extremely cautious and have water professionally tested.

Flood water often contains sewage, chemicals and debris, according to Interior Health.

For users with wells: Do not drink or use any water contaminated by floodwater, including drinking it or swallowing it during a shower. Dishes must be cleaned in diluted bleach (one tablespoon per gallon of water), or on the hot cycle on a dishwasher.

Flood waters and the debris, dirt and sand they leave behind can be contaminated. Residents need to wash hands with soap after contact with flood water, or after handling any item that may have come into contact with flood water.

Emergency Management BC has a complete check-list of how-tos and advice for residents following a flood here: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/assets/gov/public-safety-and-emergency-services/emergency-preparedness-response-recovery/embc/flooding/flood_clean_up.pdf

IH also advises that all movable furnishings be taken outside and left to dry in the sunlight. All surfaces should be thoroughly scrubbed and cleaned with hot water and detergent.

IH also advises that residents use bleach in any standing water that remains in basements as follows:

Measure 2 litres of household bleach and distribute it evenly over any standing water. Stir the bleach and water together as much as possible.

Repeat this every 4 to 5 days for as long as the water remains.

When pumping basements, do not pump the area too quickly as water in the surrounding soil may cause the collapse of basement walls and/or uplifting of basement floors.

Residents are also advised not to let pets play in or drink flood waters, as the contaminates in the water can also make pets ill. Residents should also avoid wearing sandals around or in flood water, and especially be aware in case of cuts or blisters on feet, due to potential contaminants.

Interior Health advises residents that food products should almost always bee thrown out after coming into contact with flood water, unless they are in waterproof and easily sanitized containers. Boxed foods, homemade preserves and fresh foods, including perishables, should be thrown out if they have come into contact with water. Perishables should be thrown out as well. Opened jars and bottles of food should be thrown out if they have come into contact with flood water as it can be difficult to clean under the cap or lid, IH advises.

Canned goods should be thrown out if the labels show signs of water damage, seepage or a bloated can. Canned goods can be used only once labels have been removed and cans scrubbed in a sanitizing solution of 40 millilitres of bleach per litre of water. All food preparation utensils should be thoroughly cleaned and sanitized before use.

Emergency Operations Centre director Chris Marsh said Monday that Interior Health officials are working with the EOC on resources for residents to re-enter homes. Cleaning supplies are available through the Red Cross. A complete list of resources for residents from IH as well as Emergency Management BC is available on the RDKB website at rdkb.com.