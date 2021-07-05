Musicians to play at Grand Forks park this summer

Organizer Nathan Vogel said he’s booked six acts between Wednesday and mid-August

Music in the Park is coming back starting Wednesday, July 7, according to event organizer Nathan Vogel.

Vogel, who spearheaded the Boundary Street Pianos project last summer, said he’d booked six acts on a roughly weekly basis at Gyro Park. This week’s show will feature Grand Forks’ alternative folk singer Sacha Petulli and Nelson-based singer-songwriter Jacob MacMillan.

MacMillan’s music is influenced by artists like Bob Dylan, Paul Simon and Elliot Smith, Vogel said.

The last performance, featuring Trail’s Tim Hurley, is scheduled for Aug. 11.

Performances run at Gyro Park from 7 – 9 p.m.

Vogel is meanwhile looking forward to the return of the blue piano on Market Avenue, at 3rd Street. The Heintzman piano, blown over in a June windstorm, has been temporarily replaced by a Stanley piano, he said. Vogel thanked the Grand Forks Rotary Club for their $500 donation to the piano project on July 2.

