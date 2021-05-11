Music-lovers deliver street piano in Grand Forks

Café-goers in Grand Forks took in a roving music performance Monday morning, May 10.
With one hand on the ivories, Nathan Vogel played short melodies on a moving piano as he and his friends rolled the unsteady behemoth to the corner of Market Avenue and 3rd Street, where it will stay until the early fall.
Vogel said he hoped “lots of people” will play the sky-blue Heintzman. “Our greatest goal is to foster music in the community,” he told The Gazette
The 25-year-old said his love of music inspired the Boundary Street Pianos project last summer, when he partnered with city hall, the Boundary Country Regional Chamber of Commerce and West Boundary Community Futures to buy and install the piano as a public music feature.
Jogas Espresso and Marvellous Munchies also pitched in to raise money for the effort.
—With files from Brennan Phillips
